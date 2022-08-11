IUB, Excavation Industry Stakeholders Promote Safe Digging at 811 Day Ceremony

Governor Kim Reynolds signs 811 Day proclamation at State Fair

(Des Moines) – Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation today at the Iowa State Fair recognizing National 811 Day in Iowa. The proclamation supports safe digging and the protection of vital underground utilities.

Joining the Governor at a ceremony at the Iowa One Call booth in the William C. Knapp Varied Industries Building were Iowa Utilities Board Chair Geri Huser, Iowa One Call President Tom Sailer, Assistant Attorney General Jacob Larson, and Common Ground Iowa Vice Chairman Jeremy Feldmann.

Held every year on August 11, 811 Day promotes the practice of safe digging by reminding Iowans to help protect vital underground utility lines by always calling 811, a nationwide toll-free number, at least two business days before starting any excavation project. It’s also Iowa’s One Call law.

Iowa homeowners who plan to plant a tree, landscape a yard, or install a fence or mailbox may not think to make the required 811 call or contact IowaOneCall.com before digging. But research indicates that calling 811 before digging helps avoid utility-related accidents, serious injuries, harm to the environment, or potential fines.

Calling Iowa’s One Call center at 811 has proven to be the foremost preventive measure in excavation safety and damage prevention of underground utility infrastructure. Equally as important, calling 811 for a utility locate before you dig is the law.

For more information, see Iowa’s One Call Law page on the IUB website.