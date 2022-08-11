UnifyCloud’s CloudAtlas platform empowers citizen developers with modernization to Microsoft Power Apps
CloudAtlas now enables modernization of low- and no-code applications
This new functionality introduces vast opportunities to help organizations modernize their application portfolio and transform their business like never before.”REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UnifyCloud, a rapidly growing information technology and cloud solutions provider with a focus on accelerating safe, secure, and compliant cloud migration, announces that the CloudAtlas software platform now supports improved rapid application modernization using Microsoft Power Apps.
— Vivek Bhatnagar, UnifyCloud Co-founder and CTO
Simple applications make up more than 70% of applications developed today. Thanks to the point-and-click, templated approach of low-code and no-code application development. This approach empowers non-IT users or “citizen developers” to build applications quickly and easily to meet their needs without being dependent on IT processes and priorities. This makes non-IT departments more self-reliant and able to deliver services faster with fewer resources and less expense. Modernization of these applications is typically simple as well, but not on the radar of IT departments that are typically focused on more complex and business-critical applications.
UnifyCloud’s CloudAtlas platform now enables and facilitates modernization of these types of applications that make up such a large portion of the organizational application portfolio. It does this by quickly scanning application source code directly or via GitHub or Azure DevOps to guide modernization to Microsoft Power Apps. Power Apps is a cloud-based low code solution that supports over 250 connectors for the most popular cloud services, allowing business to publish apps quickly and easily across most major platforms. CloudAtlas analyzes applications, providing a readiness score for Power Apps modernization and guidance on how to update to Power Apps with estimates of time, effort, and cost. This analysis can then be used to develop a Power Apps modernization plan and strategy, identifying quick wins to get started and gain confidence in the process.
“Low-code and no-code is the future of application development and we’re excited to facilitate this within our CloudAtlas platform. This new functionality introduces vast opportunities to help organizations modernize their application portfolio and transform their business like never before,” said Vivek Bhatnagar, UnifyCloud Co-founder and CTO. “CloudAtlas can also scan and analyze existing Power Apps in the organization to identify issues or potential security risks. I believe this capability brings so much value to our partners and the organizations they serve to lead the charge to real digital transformation.”
About UnifyCloud:
UnifyCloud was born in the cloud with the creation of the CloudAtlas platform to accelerate the modernization and migration of infrastructure, workloads, applications, and databases to the cloud. Built on Azure PaaS, CloudAtlas spans the entire cloud migration journey, assessing, migrating, and optimizing to Azure. UnifyCloud has been recognized three consecutive years as a Microsoft Partner of the Year honoree – 2022 finalist for Migration to Azure, 2021 finalist for Modernizing Applications and 2020 winner for Solution Assessment – and is proud to be a Microsoft Gold Partner, Cloud Solution Provider, Azure Data PAC member, IP Cosell Partner, and previously named one of Inc. 500’s fastest-growing Private Companies. For more information, contact marke@unifycloud.com or visit unifycloud.com.
