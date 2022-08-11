Submit Release
News Search

There were 828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,911 in the last 365 days.

UnifyCloud’s CloudAtlas platform empowers citizen developers with modernization to Microsoft Power Apps

UnifyCloud Logo

Accelerate migration to the cloud with UnifyCloud

CloudAtlas now enables modernization of low- and no-code applications

This new functionality introduces vast opportunities to help organizations modernize their application portfolio and transform their business like never before.”
— Vivek Bhatnagar, UnifyCloud Co-founder and CTO
REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UnifyCloud, a rapidly growing information technology and cloud solutions provider with a focus on accelerating safe, secure, and compliant cloud migration, announces that the CloudAtlas software platform now supports improved rapid application modernization using Microsoft Power Apps.

Simple applications make up more than 70% of applications developed today. Thanks to the point-and-click, templated approach of low-code and no-code application development. This approach empowers non-IT users or “citizen developers” to build applications quickly and easily to meet their needs without being dependent on IT processes and priorities. This makes non-IT departments more self-reliant and able to deliver services faster with fewer resources and less expense. Modernization of these applications is typically simple as well, but not on the radar of IT departments that are typically focused on more complex and business-critical applications.

UnifyCloud’s CloudAtlas platform now enables and facilitates modernization of these types of applications that make up such a large portion of the organizational application portfolio. It does this by quickly scanning application source code directly or via GitHub or Azure DevOps to guide modernization to Microsoft Power Apps. Power Apps is a cloud-based low code solution that supports over 250 connectors for the most popular cloud services, allowing business to publish apps quickly and easily across most major platforms. CloudAtlas analyzes applications, providing a readiness score for Power Apps modernization and guidance on how to update to Power Apps with estimates of time, effort, and cost. This analysis can then be used to develop a Power Apps modernization plan and strategy, identifying quick wins to get started and gain confidence in the process.

“Low-code and no-code is the future of application development and we’re excited to facilitate this within our CloudAtlas platform. This new functionality introduces vast opportunities to help organizations modernize their application portfolio and transform their business like never before,” said Vivek Bhatnagar, UnifyCloud Co-founder and CTO. “CloudAtlas can also scan and analyze existing Power Apps in the organization to identify issues or potential security risks. I believe this capability brings so much value to our partners and the organizations they serve to lead the charge to real digital transformation.”

About UnifyCloud:
UnifyCloud was born in the cloud with the creation of the CloudAtlas platform to accelerate the modernization and migration of infrastructure, workloads, applications, and databases to the cloud. Built on Azure PaaS, CloudAtlas spans the entire cloud migration journey, assessing, migrating, and optimizing to Azure. UnifyCloud has been recognized three consecutive years as a Microsoft Partner of the Year honoree – 2022 finalist for Migration to Azure, 2021 finalist for Modernizing Applications and 2020 winner for Solution Assessment – and is proud to be a Microsoft Gold Partner, Cloud Solution Provider, Azure Data PAC member, IP Cosell Partner, and previously named one of Inc. 500’s fastest-growing Private Companies. For more information, contact marke@unifycloud.com or visit unifycloud.com.

Blake Vanderjagt
UnifyCloud
blakev@unifycloud.com

You just read:

UnifyCloud’s CloudAtlas platform empowers citizen developers with modernization to Microsoft Power Apps

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.