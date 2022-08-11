A Trifecta for Tovuti as the Top-Ranked LMS Company Scores Three TrustRadius 2022 Summer Awards
#1 Ranked Learning Management System (LMS)
Tovuti LMS honored for best features, value, and customer service in software category
We constantly strive to inspire, uplift, and serve our customers. These awards from TrustRadius signal we’re on the right path with our mission to change the world through access to education.”EAGLE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tovuti LMS, an adaptive, people-first learning platform, today announced it was recognized by TrustRadius with three 2022 Summer Awards:
— Tovuti CEO and Founder, Troy McClain
* Best Feature Set - LMS features that go above and beyond to delight users
* Best Value for Price - offering customers outstanding return on investment
* Best Relationships - providing customers with accurate implementation expectations and solid follow-through on sales and marketing promises
“Buyers have many options for corporate learning management systems,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “Tovulti LMS earned Summer Best Of Awards for Best Feature Set, Best Value for Price, and Best Relationship based entirely on customer feedback. 95% percent of reviewers said Tovulti LMS delivered a good value for the price and that they would buy it again. 90% of reviewers were happy with the feature set. Additionally, Tovulti LMS scored a 9.2 support rating across all reviews.”
“At Tovuti, we constantly strive to inspire, uplift, and serve our customers. These awards from TrustRadius signal we’re on the right path with our mission to change the world through access to education,” said Troy McClain, Tovuti LMS CEO & Founder. “We’re so proud to be valued by our user community and recognized for all of the great feedback we’ve received on TrustRadius.”
Tovuti LMS is the fastest and simplest way to offer engaging online learning experiences. It delivers an adaptive, people-first solution that integrates technology, data, and content to foster an environment that promotes growth, agility, and higher performance for all. Tovuti serves customers and learners across the globe.
What is LMS? Learning management system (LMS) is software that, among other applications, delivers educational courses, training programs, and/or learning and development programs.
Tovuti LMS helps organizations level up their learning and development experience, delivering the most relevant content from anywhere, accelerating talent and career mobility, and establishing skills as the universal language of growth and efficiency across their business using an experiential-driven system that meets the expectations of today's learners.
To win each of these awards, Tovuti LMS received a minimum of 10 TrustRadius reviews between January 1 and June 30, 2022, featuring specific key insights of their product’s feature set, value, and customer service. Winners ranked in the top three positions of their category by the percentage of positive responses earned. Additional vetting via textual review analysis was performed by the TrustRadius research team.
About Tovuti LMS
Founded in 2017, Tovuti LMS is an adaptive, people-first learning platform that integrates technology, data, and content to foster an environment that promotes growth, agility, and higher performance. Tovuti helps organizations level up their training and development experience, delivering the most relevant content from anywhere, accelerating talent and career mobility, and establishing skills as the universal language of growth and efficiency across their business using an experiential-driven system that meets the expectations of today's learners. Tovuti serves customers and learners across the globe. For more information, please visit www.tovutilms.com.
About TrustRadius:
TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique stories, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month, over one million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.
