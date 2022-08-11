Quito, the cradle of the new world beer
Fray Jodoco Ricke installed in 1566 the first brewery in South America inside the Convent of San Francisco in Quito
The wide range of beer found today in Quito dates to the 16th century, a time when the monks began to produce wine and beer
Quito is the ideal place to enter the world of beer, with a wide range of breweries that continue to produce the beverage in an artisanal wayQUITO, ECUADOR, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blonde, toasted, wheat, barley, or malt, with high or low fermentation, craft beer is a reflection of the flavors and knowledge of the Ecuadorian capital, which is considered a benchmark in the industry since 1566, when Fray Jodoco Ricke installed the first brewery in South America.
The wide range of beer found today in Quito dates to the 16th century, a time when the monks began to produce wine and beer, since drinking water was not possible due to the high risk of contamination.
Climatic conditions and the introduction of hops in the 15th century made the sparkling drink the safest, gaining popularity in many regions of Europe. Under this context, Fray Jodoco Ricke installed in 1566 the first brewery in South America inside the Convent of San Francisco in Quito.
Currently, the Franciscan Brewery in Quito is open to the public as a museum that allows you to learn about the history, tradition, legends, and flavors of the drink. Ovens, barrels, cooling trays, corkers and bottling machines are some of the 26 elements used by the Franciscan priests to make craft beer, which were recovered and are preserved intact in the convent.
Quito is the ideal place to enter the world of beer, with a wide range of bars, restaurants and breweries that continue to produce the beverage in an artisanal way. An example is 'The 3 monks' that delights diners with its beer made with malt, hops and yeast imported from Belgium.
The wide range of activities enriches the experience of those who visit the Ecuadorian capital, such as beer tastings that include chocolate, coffee, chili, passion fruit and other ingredients that have a different flavor and delight palates. In this sense, the ‘Páramo Brauhaus’ Brewery stands out, which is the winner of 17 international competitions and produce more than 10 different styles of beer, all manufactured according to the strictest rules of German beer production.
Rural parishes are also known for producing the drink in an artisanal way. Within the tourist corridor of the Middle of the World there are two, Santana, whose family hospitality is reflected in the products it offers, and La Quiteña, a gourmet brewery that offers a complete experience, pairing beer with artisan sausages, a tour of the plant and a tasting of all their drinks.
About Quito Tourism Board
Quito Tourism Board is the institution that facilitates and manages the development and promotion of tourism and the meeting industry of the Metropolitan District of Quito, in partnership with the tourism system and other productive sectors, for the benefit of local, national, and foreign visitors. The capital of Ecuador is the closest to the sun and the only place where it is possible to set foot in the northern hemisphere and another in the southern hemisphere. In Quito converge the pre-Hispanic, the colonial, the traditional and the modern. Its historic center was the First Cultural Heritage of Humanity. In addition to being the cultural and artistic center of the country, it offers exceptional gastronomy and is the gateway to the four worlds of Ecuador: Galapagos, Pacific Coast, Andes, and the Amazon.
