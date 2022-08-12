New Jersey School and Grounds up for Auction
Ready for Adaptive Reuse
We look forward to having a new occupant and welcome them to our Township.”COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP, NJ, USA, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. is pleased to announce the sale of the former Port Norris Middle School located at 6812 Brown Street in Commercial Township, Cumberland County, New Jersey. The building is being sold by order of the Commercial Township Board of Education in an online only Auction concluding Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app.
— Mike Vizzard, Mayor of Commercial Township
The Port Norris Middle School, which first opened in 1916, served students from 6th to 8th grades for many years. In March 2020, the school was closed due to the Stay-at-Home Order as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In July 2020 the decision was made to close the school permanently due to declining enrollment.
“The Port Norris Middle School Complex is a great property; I think the buildings could be utilized for multiple uses.” said Mike Vizzard, Mayor of Commercial Township. “We look forward to having a new occupant and welcome them to our Township.”
The 53,760+/- square foot, three-story building sits on an 8.6+/- acre site. The property is ready to be redeveloped and the Township is open to many uses. The property is located on the corner of Brown and High Street, with approximately 932+/- feet of frontage. Private Septic and Water is on site.
“We recently sold a school in Brick Township that is being converted to a Medical Care Facility,” said Bob Dann, Auctioneer and Executive Vice President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “This School Building and property is larger and could be used for a variety of uses.”
Property Previews are scheduled from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26th, and Friday, September 2nd. The Online Auction will conclude on Thursday, September 15th at 11:00 a.m. To receive the Property Information Package with additional property details and online bidding instructions, register today at www.maxspann.com.
