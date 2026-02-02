Max Spann RE & Auction Co Announces Auction of Prominent Redevelopment Opportunity in North Arlington, Bergen County, NJ

41,500+/-SF on Main Artery of North Arlington Strong NY Metro-Bergen Demographics Conceptual Rendering Configurable Floor Plan for Tailored Solutions Strong NY Metro-Bergen Demographics

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company announces the upcoming online auction of a prominent commercial and redevelopment property located at 37 & 45–55 Ridge Road in North Arlington , Bergen County, New Jersey. The online auction will conclude on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 11:00 a.m., offering investors, developers, and owner-users a rare opportunity to acquire a large, well-located asset in one of Bergen County’s most active corridors.The offering consists of a 41,500± square-foot, two-story retail and commercial building, situated on a highly visible, signalized corner along Ridge Road—North Arlington’s primary commercial artery. The property includes multiple tax lots and features a main retail building with a full basement, as well as a second-story annex constructed over municipal parking via previously acquired air rights, providing added flexibility for redevelopment or repositioning. The property is guaranteed to sell at or above $2.5 Million.Located within the Ridge Road Redevelopment Area, the property offers significant potential for mixed-use, retail, office, or service-oriented redevelopment, subject to approvals. The building will be delivered vacant, making it suitable for immediate reuse or reconfiguration. Additional highlights include strong surrounding demographics, proximity to national retailers and new residential development, and direct access to public transportation, with a NJ Transit bus terminal located directly across the street.North Arlington has been recognized nationally for its exceptional quality of life. In a Time Magazine ranking, the Bergen County borough was named one of the top 10 places in America to raise a family, highlighting its strong community amenities, family-friendly atmosphere, and proximity to major regional attractions and employment centers approximately 15 miles from New York City. This distinction reflects the community’s enduring appeal for residents seeking both suburban character and convenient access to urban resources.“Properties of this scale and location rarely become available in Bergen County,” said Max Spann Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company. “With its Main Street presence, redevelopment zoning, and proximity to Manhattan, this asset offers exceptional upside for a wide range of buyers.”New Jersey offers one of the most robust economic development incentive environments in the country, providing prospective buyers with access to a wide range of financing, tax credit, and grant programs administered through the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA). Eligible redevelopment projects may qualify for programs supporting commercial, mixed-use, and residential development, including gap financing, redevelopment tax credits, brownfield remediation funding, historic rehabilitation incentives, bond financing, and business tax incentive programs. Additional resources are available for job creation, adaptive reuse, infrastructure improvements, and redevelopment of underutilized assets, making New Jersey a highly attractive environment for investors, developers, and owner-users seeking to maximize project feasibility and long-term value.The property is conveniently located just minutes from Routes 21 and 3, Interstate 280, and the New Jersey Turnpike, providing seamless regional connectivity. North Arlington’s strong purchasing power, dense residential base, and continued investment activity make the site particularly attractive for long-term value creation.Prospective bidders are invited to attend on-site Property Previews on:• Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.• Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.Auction Details:• Auction Format: Online https://bid.maxspann.com • Bidding Closes: Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 11:00 a.m.• Property Address: 37 & 45–55 Ridge Road, North Arlington, Bergen County, NJInterested bidders may participate through the Max Spann online bidding platform or smartphone app. A Property Information Package , including auction terms, zoning details, maps, and due diligence materials, is available at www.maxspann.com or by calling 888-299-1438.About Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.Max Spann is a nationally recognized real estate auctioneer and advisor based in Annandale, NJ, with offices in New York and Florida. With over 50 years of experience, the firm delivers top market value through its Accelerated Auction Marketing system, combining extensive market exposure with transparent sale terms. Learn more at www.maxspann.com

