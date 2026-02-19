Max Spann Auction Company Announces March Residential Real Estate Auction Featuring Lakefront Homes in Morris County, NJ

24 Glenwood Place - 4 Bed/2.5 Bath 26 Glenwood Place - 5 Bed/3 Bath 25 Upper Rainbow Trl - 4 Bed/2.5 Bath 3 Hillside Rd - 4 Bed/ 1.5 Bath Lakefront Homes

Online Auction to Offer Four Single-Family Homes in Parsippany’s Rainbow Lakes Community

A rare opportunity to acquire multiple waterfront homes within a highly sought after community.” — Max Spann Jr, President & CEO of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co

PARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company announces an upcoming Residential Real Estate Auction to be held March 18th, featuring four single-family homes located in Parsippany-Troy Hills Township, Morris County, New Jersey. The properties offer waterfront settings, established neighborhood appeal, and strong demand within one of Morris County’s desirable lake communities.The residential offering includes 24 & 26 Glenwood Place , 3 Hillside Road, and 25 Upper Rainbow Trail. Located within the established Rainbow Lakes Community, the homes benefit from convenient access to schools, parks, and major commuter routes. All four waterfront properties overlook Twilight Lake and offer access to private beaches, a clubhouse, and sports facilities.Featured Properties:1. 26 Glenwood PlaceA charming ranch-style home boasting approximately 1,674± square feet, this residence features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms along with two recreation rooms and a potential in-law suite. The living spaces open to remarkable waterfront views of Twilight Lake, including a two-tiered deck that extends the home’s footprint outdoors — perfect for entertaining or relaxing by the water.2. 24 Glenwood PlaceReady for renovation, this 1,164± square foot home includes 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms on a 0.28-acre lot. Its manageable yard and conventional layout offer an ideal opportunity for buyers to customize or update to suit their personal preferences. Like all homes offered, it enjoys waterfront frontage on Twilight Lake.3. 25 Upper Rainbow TrailThis spacious two-story residence encompasses approximately 3,498± square feet on a 0.47-acre lot, with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a two-car garage. A dramatic two-tiered deck overlooks the lake, enhancing views and outdoor living potential. A rare larger footprint on the lakefront, this property appeals to buyers seeking generous interior space coupled with classic neighborhood charm.4. 3 Hillside RoadSet on a 0.19-acre lot, this 1,850± square foot home contains 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with an attached one-car garage. Its location on the lakefront underscores the community’s blend of peaceful, natural setting and suburban convenience.These homes present an attractive opportunity for owner-occupants seeking lakefront living as well as residential investors pursuing stable suburban assets in a high-demand Northern New Jersey market. Property Previews are scheduled for Saturday, February 28th and Saturday, March 7th from 12–2 PM.“This residential auction presents a rare opportunity to acquire multiple waterfront homes within a highly sought after community,” said Max Spann Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company. “The auction platform creates a transparent and competitive environment for buyers while providing sellers with a defined timeline and market-driven pricing.”The Online Auction will conclude on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET. Bidding will take place online via the Max Spann bidding platform and smartphone app. A Property Information Package , including terms, maps, and online bidding instructions, is available for download at www.maxspann.com or by calling 888-299-1438. All properties will be sold subject to the terms and conditions of the auction. Auction in cooperation with AJ Willner Auctions.About Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.Max Spann is a nationally recognized real estate auctioneer and advisor based in Annandale, NJ, with offices in New York and Florida. With over 50 years of experience, the firm delivers top market value through its Accelerated Auction Marketing system, combining extensive market exposure with transparent sale terms. Learn more at www.maxspann.com

