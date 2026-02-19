Max Spann Auction Company Announces March Commercial Real Estate Auction Featuring Development Sites in NJ, PA, and GA

1571 Route 46, Parsippany, NJ 315 Old Bloomfield Ave, Parsippany, NJ 1461-1511 Blakeslee Blvd Dr E, Lehighton, PA 5620 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA Major Real Estate Portfolio Auction Across Multiple States

Online Auction to Offer Retail, Development, and Commercial Land Opportunities Across Multiple Markets

This commercial auction assembles a strong mix of development-oriented assets across multiple growth markets.” — Max Spann Jr, President & CEO of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co

CLINTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company announces an upcoming Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Auction to be held March 18th, featuring a diverse selection of commercial and development-oriented properties located throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. The offering includes retail investment property, commercial development land, and strategically positioned commercial sites suited for investors, developers, and owner-users.In Parsippany, Morris County, New Jersey, the auction includes a 1.56±-acre commercial development site at 315 Old Bloomfield Avenue, offering frontage along Old Bloomfield Avenue with additional exposure to Route 46. Zoned B-2 Highway Development District, the property permits a wide range of retail, office, and service-related uses and is served by municipal utilities.Also in Parsippany, the portfolio features a prominent multi-tenant commercial property located at 1571 Route 46 East . The approximately 15,600±-square-foot building sits on a 1.8±-acre site along one of North Jersey’s heavily traveled commercial corridors. With strong visibility, on-site parking, and proximity to Interstates 80 and 287, the property is well suited for investors or owner-users seeking well-located commercial space in a mature market. Property Previews for this property are scheduled for Thursday, February 26th and Thursday, March 5th from 12–2 PM.In Carbon County, Pennsylvania, the auction includes a high visibility, rapid growth commercial development site at 1461–1511 Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East in Lehighton (Mahoning Township). The offering consists of two combined parcels totaling approximately 8.36± acres with more than 700 feet of frontage along Blakeslee Boulevard. Zoned C-1 – Planned Commercial District, the site permits a wide range of commercial uses and benefits from municipal water and sewer service, strong visibility, and convenient access to Interstates 78 and 80.Expanding beyond the Northeast, the auction also includes a commercial land offering at 5620 Ogeechee Road in Savannah, Chatham County, Georgia, being sold in cooperation with Auction Management Company. The approximately 8.65±-acre site is located along a major arterial serving the southwest Savannah market and offers proximity to Interstates 95 and 16, Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, and the Port of Savannah. The property is surrounded by ongoing retail, industrial, and logistics-related development and presents a compelling opportunity within one of the Southeast’s fastest-growing trade corridors. Auction Management Corp., Atlanta, GA, GAL32503.“This commercial auction assembles a strong mix of development-oriented assets across multiple growth markets,” said Max Spann Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company. “By leveraging the auction platform, we are able to create competitive bidding environments while delivering defined timelines and transparency for buyers and sellers alike.”The Online Auction will conclude on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET. Bidding will take place online via the Max Spann bidding platform and smartphone app. Property Information Packages, including terms, maps, zoning, and online bidding instructions, are available for download at www.maxspann.com or by calling 888-299-1438. All properties will be sold subject to the terms and conditions of the auction. Auction in cooperation with AJ Willner Auctions, Harry M. Byrnes, PA Auctioneer #AU006013.About Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.Max Spann is a nationally recognized real estate auctioneer and advisor based in Annandale, NJ, with offices in New York and Florida. With over 50 years of experience, the firm delivers top market value through its Accelerated Auction Marketing system, combining extensive market exposure with transparent sale terms. Learn more at www.maxspann.com

