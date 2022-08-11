Suspect Wanted In Allegany Co. Shooting Arrested In Baltimore City

August 11, 2022

(BALTIMORE, MD) – Early this morning, state troopers and federal agents searching in Baltimore City located and arrested the suspect who was wanted for a shooting on Tuesday in Allegany County.

The suspect is identified as Aiyontae Michael Moye 18, whose last known address is in Baltimore City. He is charged on an arrest warrant issued in Allegany County with first and second degree assault, home invasion, use of firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime and other related criminal charges. He is currently being held at the Allegany County Detention Center awaiting his initial appearance before a court commissioner.

Moye is wanted for a shooting that occurred at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in Cumberland. The shooting occurred at a residence on Chase Street where a 33-year-old man was struck by gunfire. He was transported by emergency medical service personnel to UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland for injuries sustained during the incident.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division developed information and evidence following the shooting that identified Moye as the person responsible and an arrest warrant was issued. Police searched throughout the night for Moye. The search was coordinated by the Maryland State Apprehension Team (MSAT), with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Just after 6:00 a.m. this morning, members of the MSAT and the U.S. Marshal’s – Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located Moye in a car in the area of Gwynn Falls Parkway and Windsor Mill Road. He appeared to be sleeping. As police approached the vehicle, a female and a child exited the vehicle. Moye then jumped into the driver’s seat and fled the scene. A short pursuit ensued.

Moments later, Moye crashed into a vehicle operated by an off-duty Baltimore City police officer at the intersection of Dolphin Street and West Mount Royal Avenue. Moye then exited his vehicle and fled on foot. He climbed a fire escape of a nearby building in the 1200 block of John Street where he was ultimately apprehended without incident on the roof. Moye was not injured in the crash or during the arrest.

The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division/Special Investigation Section was provided assistance by the US Marshal’s – Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. Baltimore City Police are investigating the crash involving their officer. The C3I combined investigative unit in Allegany County is leading the investigation into the shooting in Cumberland. For more information on the shooting investigation in Allegany County, please contact the Cumberland Police Department at 301-777-1600.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov