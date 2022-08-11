Work to Begin at the Intersection of Omaha Street and Cambell Street in Rapid City

For Immediate Release: Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says work at the intersection of Omaha Street and Cambell Street in Rapid City is scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. The work will consist of adding an additional right turn lane, removal of median islands, sidewalk and storm sewer improvements, and construction of a shared-use path.

Eastbound and westbound lane closures on Omaha Street and northbound lane closures on Cambell Street will be used throughout the duration of the project. Drivers are asked to be aware of workers and drive cautiously through the work zone.

The prime contractor on the $5.6 million project is Ti-Zack Concrete Inc., of Le Center, MN. The project is scheduled for interim completion by Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, with an overall completion date for the interchange reconstruction on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

