Work to Begin at the Intersection of Omaha Street and Cambell Street in Rapid City

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022
Contact: Brenda Flottmeyer, Project Engineer, 605-394-1638

 

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says work at the intersection of Omaha Street and Cambell Street in Rapid City is scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. The work will consist of adding an additional right turn lane, removal of median islands, sidewalk and storm sewer improvements, and construction of a shared-use path.

Eastbound and westbound lane closures on Omaha Street and northbound lane closures on Cambell Street will be used throughout the duration of the project. Drivers are asked to be aware of workers and drive cautiously through the work zone.

The prime contractor on the $5.6 million project is Ti-Zack Concrete Inc., of Le Center, MN. The project is scheduled for interim completion by Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, with an overall completion date for the interchange reconstruction on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

