Top Women’s Franchise Opens 100th Brick-and-Mortar Boutique on Wave of Growth Since January 2021

A successful grand opening for the new Apricot Lane Boutique owner

Brick-and-mortar is not dead…at least for female franchisees. Only 16% of all franchises have over 100 stores.

VACAVILLE, CA, USA, August 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apricot Lane Boutique Franchise, the leading women’s fashion franchise , celebrates the 100th boutique opening, proving that brick-and-mortar is alive and well for women business owners. Apricot Lane Boutique is a national boutique retail concept that has rapidly moved to the forefront of fashion boutiques, carrying unique, trend-right fashions and branded labels. This milestone comes on a wave of 40% growth since January of 2021.“This milestone celebrates 100 women who have chased a dream of business ownership and are enjoying the fruits of their own strengths, intelligence, and passion. Now more than ever, women are embracing entrepreneurship, and we’re proud they are choosing Apricot Lane Boutique Franchise as their partner,” said Patrick Stewart, CEO. According to the Wall Street Journal, in 2019, women-owned over 35 percent of all franchises, and the Women in Franchising Report showed 41% of all new franchises opened in the past 24 months are women-owned businesses.“Each boutique owner curates their own fashion inventory to serve their local customer base. It’s been an exciting journey working to ensure our female entrepreneurs have priority access to the latest fashion trends and brands. I’m proud to be part of a franchise that supports the growth of local communities across the country,” said Darcie Reeping, the Senior Director of Merchandising for Apricot Lane Boutique Franchise.Chris Lanning, President, added, “I want to thank our franchisees, the vendor community, and all of our partners for their ongoing commitment to ensuring women fashion customers proclaim Apricot Lane Boutique as their favorite place to shop.”In celebration of their franchise owners’ accomplishments, the parent company will be releasing stories of individual female franchisees on their social media accounts through the rest of 2022.About Apricot Lane Boutique FranchiseFounded in 2007, Apricot Lane Boutique Franchise is the #1 women’s fashion franchise. With a reputation for helping women of all ages and backgrounds to realize their dream of business ownership, Apricot Lane Boutique Franchise has ownership opportunities nationwide.

New Owner discusses her excitement at opening her own Apricot Lane Boutique