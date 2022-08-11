Homicide: 100 Block of Irvington Street, Southwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in the 100 block of Irvington Street, Southwest.

At approximately 4:52 pm, an off-duty MPD officer was flagged down at the listed location in reference to a shooting victim. Upon arrival, the off-duty officer located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where they were treated for life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 20-year-old Brian Buxton, of Fort Washington, MD.

