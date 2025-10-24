MPD Makes Arrest in Sursum Corda Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest of a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred in Northwest.
On Friday, October 17, 2025, at approximately 8:14 a.m., First District officers responded to the 1100 block of 1st Street, Northwest, for a report of a person with a weapon. Upon arrival, it was determined that the suspect brandished a firearm, shot at the victim then fled the scene
A lookout was broadcast and officers canvased the area. A short time later, First District officers observed an individual matching the description. Officers conducted a stop and during a protective pat-down, a weapon was recovered. A show-up was conducted resulting in a positive identification of the suspect.
As a result of the officers’ investigation, 55-year-old Thurman Williams of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault With A Dangerous Weapon, Carrying A Pistol Without A License and Unlawful Possession Ammunition.
CCN: 25158113
###
