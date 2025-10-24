MPD Investigating Georgia Avenue Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance to identify three suspects involved in an armed robbery that occurred in Northwest.
On Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at approximately 9:57 a.m., the victim was standing in the 3600 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest, when three suspects approached him. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s property. The victim surrendered his property, and all three suspects fled the scene.
The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:
Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 25160217
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.