MPD Investigating Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance to identify a suspect in an assault with a dangerous weapon.

On Sunday, August 3, 2025, at approximately 8:40 p.m., the victim was in the 3000 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest, when the suspect approached him with a handgun. The suspect struck the victim with the gun, pointed the gun at the victim’s chest, and then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below, as well as in this video:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25134887

###