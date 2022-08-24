Niagara Institute Launches a New Guide on How To Hold Employees Accountable

Submit Release
Learn how to drive individual, team, and corporate results by holding employees accountable in a truly motivating way in this free guide.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Niagara Institute, an industry leader in relevant and practical leadership training programs, today announced it is offering a free guide to help leaders drive accountability in their employees. The guide “How to Hold Employees Accountable: A Leader’s Guide to Accountability in the Workplace” can be downloaded on their website.

Accountability in the workplace is a challenge many leaders face. The path to getting employees to make a promise and follow through, take responsibility for their actions, own their mistakes, and take initiative can be difficult. Niagara Institute’s informative guide acts as a roadmap so leaders can drive accountability in their teams in a way that doesn’t feel like punishment but in a way that is truly motivating.

The contents of the guide include:
>> What is accountability?
>> What is the difference between responsibility and accountability?
>> What factors influence accountability?
>> 6 ways to create a culture of accountability in your team

“Holding employees accountable can be one of the biggest challenges team leaders face,” says Michelle Bennett, Chief Marketing Officer at Niagara Institute. “Our latest guide equips leaders with the knowledge on accountability in the workplace and how they can create a culture of accountability in their team.”

For more information about this guide or the programs, custom solutions, and coaching packages Niagara Institute offers, visit the company’s website at www.niagarainstitute.com

About Niagara Institute
Founded in 1971, The Niagara Institute is dedicated to providing highly relevant learning experiences to the everyday leader. With a network of leading content partners and topics spanning from leadership, communication, diversity and inclusion, and business acumen, the Institute is able to provide high potentials, people managers, seasoned leaders, and human resources teams the content they need when they need it, anywhere in the world. In addition to training programs, the Niagara Institute offers coaching services, assessments, advisory services, and custom training programs.

