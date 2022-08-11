At 9.30% CAGR, Agriculture Micronutrients Market Size to Surpass USD 9.98 billion by 2029

Global Agriculture Micronutrients Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type, By Application, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

The Global Agriculture Micronutrients Market report offers meticulous investigation of current scenario of the global market, which considers numerous market dynamics. The report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with key drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Agriculture Micronutrients Market industry. Global Agriculture Micronutrients Market report comprises of historic data, present market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. It covers major manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and major types, major applications.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the agriculture micronutrients market which was growing at a value of 4.90 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 9.98 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.30% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

The Global Agriculture Micronutrients Market report includes data on patterns and improvements, target business sectors and materials, limits and advancements. In this report, a methodical SWOT analysis & investment analysis is performed which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the market players. This report encompasses a chapter on the universal Global Agriculture Micronutrients Market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies.

Agricultural micronutrients are essential mineral elements that plants use in small amounts, such as zinc (Zn), copper (Cu), manganese (Mn), iron (Fe), boron (B), and molybdenum (Mo). They are primarily used with soil, in foliar sprays, and in fertigation systems to improve agricultural yield and quality. They also aid in plant biological processes and cell growth.

Recent Development

• In October 2021, Cargill and BASF announced a collaboration for animal nutrition business, adding research and development capabilities and new markets to the partners' existing feed enzymes distribution agreements. This collaboration aided in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of customer-focused enzyme products and solutions for animals, including pigs.

• In July 2021, De Heus acquired Coppens Diervoeding, a Dutch feed manufacturing company specialising in the pig farming sector. With this acquisition, the company was able to double its production capacity and increase its regional presence by 400k.

• ADM opened a new livestock feed plant in Ha Nam province, Vietnam, in November 2019. The new facility adds to ADM's growing list of investments in Vietnam, becoming the company's fifth plant dedicated to animal nutrition in the country.

Market Scope and Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market

The major players covered in the agricultural micronutrients market report are BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Nutrien Ltd, Yara, The Mosaic Company, Compass Minerals, ADAMA India Private Limited, AURIGA INDUSTRIES A/S, Bayer AG, DuPont, Land O'Lakes, Inc, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Dow Dow, ATP Nutrition, Baicor, LLC, Brandt, Inc, Grow More Inc., The Fertilizer Institute among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Agriculture Micronutrients Market Scope

The agriculture micronutrients market is segmented on the basis of type, crop type, form & mode of application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

• Zinc

• Boron

• Iron

• Manganese

• Molybdenum

• Copper

• Molybdenum

• Others

Crop type

• Cereals and grains

• Fruits and vegetable

Form

• Chelated

• Non-chelated

Mode of Application

• Soil

• Foliar

• Fertigation

Highlighted Key Points Covered in this Updated Research Reports Include:

Research reports involve the overall industry status worldwide.

Impact of Covid-19 on market growth, size, share & sales.

Comprehensive analysis market drives & manufacturers with the latest innovation.

Report provides country-wise economic business status and opportunities.

It is also providing an in-depth analysis of company profiles, production, value, price, and supply chain.

Major changes were seen in the competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of types, Applications & regions.

New business development analysis & industry challenges.

Additionally, the report highlights increasing demand analysis, market dynamics, growth opportunities, emerging technologies, and top country's market study. It is also containing an analysis of current & future growth predictions. Global Agriculture Micronutrients Market which describes a systematic picture of the market and provides a detailed explanation of the various factors that are expected to drive market development. In addition, a comprehensive analysis and an in-depth study of the current state of the Global Agriculture Micronutrients Market are explained.

Research objectives

To perceive the most influencing pivoting and hindering forces in the Global Agriculture Micronutrients Market and its footprint in the international market.

Learn about the market policies that are being endorsed by ruling respective organizations.

To gain a perceptive survey of the market and have an extensive interpretation of the Global Agriculture Micronutrients Market and its materialistic landscape.

To understand the structure of Global Agriculture Micronutrients Market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key Global Agriculture Micronutrients Market players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Global Agriculture Micronutrients Market, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

To analyze the Data Center Construction with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

