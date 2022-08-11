Alternative Proteins Market is Projected to Reach USD 1068.88 million at a CAGR of 15.00% by 2029

Global Alternative Proteins Market Size in 2022 with Top Countries Data, SWOT Analysis, Share, Top Manufactures, Growth Insights and Forecasts to 2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the alternative proteins market was valued at USD 349.42 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 1068.88 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 15.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Proteins derived from algae, plants, and insects are referred to as alternative proteins. They provide a significant amount of protein while requiring fewer natural inputs than traditional protein sources such as fish and meat. Protein is primarily responsible for forming lean body tissue and supplying elements required by digestive enzymes.

• Protix (Netherlands) raised €50 million in equity for international expansion in February 2022.

• Calysta (U.S.) raised $39 million in investment in September 2021 to support the global scale-up of production of Calysta's FeedKind protein.

• Entomo Farms (Canada) raised Canadian Dollar (C$) 3.7 million ($2.9 million) in a funding round led by Asian and Canadian investors in January 2021 to support the company's growth and expansion.

• MycoTechnology (U.S.) raised $120.69 million in a Series D financing round from investors until June 2020.

• In 2020, Mitsubishi Corporation, Blue Horizon Ventures, Target Global, ArcTern Ventures, and Rubio Impact Ventures will invest $75 million in Mosa Meat, a Dutch food technology firm.

• Cricket Lab, a Thailand-based insect protein manufacturer, raised $2.1 million in funding in 2020.

Glanbia plc. (Ireland)

Now Health Group, Inc. (U.S.)

Nutiva Inc (U.S.)

The Simply Good Food Co (U.S.)

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (Canada)

MusclePharm Corporation (U.S.)

Kerry Group Plc (Ireland)

CytoSport, Inc. (U.S.)

The Nature's Bounty Co. (U.S.)

Reliance Vitamin Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Herbalife Nutrition, Inc. (U.S.)

Danone SA (France)

General Nutrition Centers (GNC) Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

Orgain Inc. (U.S.)

True Nutrition (U.S.).

The alternative proteins market is segmented on the basis of category, product type, form and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Category

• Organic

• Inorganic

Product type

• Alternative Proteins

• Insect Protein

• Mycoprotein

• Cultured Meat

• Others

Form

• Dry

• Liquid

Application

• Food and Beverages

• Animal Feed

• Pharmaceuticals

• Personal Care

• Cosmetics

• Others

1. To make accessible the wide-going outline of the market.

2. To accomplish the data about the central members in this industry, their item portfolios, and their key techniques.

3. To know about the future standpoint and possibilities for this market investigation and figure

4. To dissect the market size of the market so that understanding the critical patterns from it gets simple.

5. To look at the market dependent on item, portion of the overall industry, and size of the item share.

6. To dissect possibilities or openings on the lookout for partners by realizing the high-development fragments of the market.

7. To increase bits of knowledge about the major provincial experiences in which the is prospering.

8. To accomplish delineations and gauge the market, as far as worth, by process, item type, and industry.

9. To strategically diagram the central parts and exhaustively dissect their market position as far as positioning and center capabilities, and detail the cutthroat scene for market pioneers.

Key questions answered in the report:

• What will be the development pace of Alternative Proteins Market?

• What are the key factors driving the Alternative Proteins Market?

• Who are the key manufacturers in the market space?

• What are the openings, hazards, and outline of the market?

• What is sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Alternative Proteins Market?

• Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of Alternative Proteins Market?

• What are the Sugarcane Wax market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Alternative Proteins Market?

• What are deals, incomes, and value examinations by types and utilizations of the market?

• What are deals, income, and value examinations by areas of enterprises?

