Ohio Media School Hosts Entertainment & Media Industry Leaders at Career Event
Your graduates are so enthusiastic. We can’t wait to work with them!”CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ohio Media School Cleveland, Ohio Campus of the Beonair Network of Media Schools recently hosted a Summertime Career Fair. With the support of our Northeast Ohio media employers and national industry partners, our graduates had the real-time opportunity to interview on the spot for the many job openings available across the media industry.
— Mitch Harris WKBN-TV Youngstown
In a room filled with eager graduates, industry recruiters and managers enjoyed meeting and interviewing candidates interested in their organizations and trained to serve their immediate hiring needs. With so many open positions across Northeast Ohio and the country, the timing was perfect for this very successful event!
We appreciate the commitment of the program directors, hiring managers, and company leaders who came out to meet our very talented graduates, tour our campus and studios, and talk about career placement.
We thank our great list of employers, which included Nexstar Media Group, Inc., FOX 8 News Cleveland and WKBN-TV 27 Youngstown, OH, Gray Television WOIO, The E.W. Scripps Company WEWS-TV, ESPN | Good Karma Brands, Audacy, Inc., iHeartRadio, Radio One, WQKT, Rubber City Radio Group, LPV Productions, Inc., Hughie’s Event Production Services, and Cleveland Metropolitan School District.
Several graduates have accepted job offers and signed acceptance letters just a few short days after the Career Fair. Several have been moved to local hiring managers at Gray Television, Nexstar Media Group, Radio One, and Cleveland Metropolitan School District “After School “Program.
In addition, Fox8 News Cleveland and WKBN Channel 27 Youngstown will return to campus for interactive workshops. Program Director and Brand Manager Andy Roth of 92.3 The Fan and Audacy Inc. will return as Guest Speaker on August 17th.
Ohio Media School is an essential asset in our community, providing our ambitious students with hands-on media and real-world training. Our students chose to enroll in our programs to gain the skills needed to land their dream opportunities in the industry they love. They graduate well prepared to be the candidates of choice for the growing needs in the media industry.
We have built strong relationships in the communities we serve, and with our 37-year rich legacy of alumni success, our graduates are successfully launching their media careers.
The Beonair Network of Media Schools, which includes Ohio Media School, Illinois Media School, Colorado Media School, and Miami Media School, is incredibly proud of our mission to provide ambitious students with hands-on training, excellence in education, and meaningful internship experiences that will best prepare them to achieve their goals at graduation. Our diploma programs include Radio & T.V. Broadcasting, Digital Media Production, Audio Production, Film & Video Production, Sports Broadcasting, and Media Sales and Marketing. Each program is designed to deliver excellence in education and the opportunity for our students to intern to gain real-time experience to complement the curriculum. Our schools are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), which the U.S. Department of Education recognizes. We invite you to get to know us.
To learn more about our programs and connect with our career-ready graduates, please get in touch with National Employer Representative Lynda Leciejewski.
