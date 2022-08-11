Broadcast Equipment Market is Expected to Reach USD 10,718.62 Mn By 2029 | Profiling Companies & Growth Strategies

Broadcast Equipment Market Latest Trends, Demand And Analysis 2029 | Cisco Systems, Harmonic, CommScope Holding Company, Grass Valley Canada, Global Invacom

The Broadcast Equipment market study also evaluates the market status, market share, growth rate, sales volume, future trends, market drivers, market restraints, revenue generation, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

The Broadcast Equipment market report endows with an exhaustive overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, costing, and gross margin. Broadcast Equipment report also studies the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors with the Porter's Five Forces analysis.

Broadcast equipment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and expected to reach USD 10,718.62 million by 2029.

A radio or television broadcast is a set of programs transmitted over a medium. Generally, it is an air medium for public reception that anyone can receive with a receiver tuned to the right channel. Broadcast equipment is generally hardware’s which enables the broadcaster to transmit the program, such as radio programs, movies, films, plays, concerts, and others. There are two types of equipment used in program generation and transmission, broadly classified as video equipment and audio equipment. There are various types of video equipment such as complete console systems, broadcast & production consoles, editing & graphics consoles, data, and security devices. On the other hand, audio equipment such as portable sound systems, signal processors, surge protectors, audio cables, headphones and headsets, sound testers, wireless communications devices, audio workstations, and others are combined and used for broadcast.

The major factors driving the growth of the broadcast equipment market are surging preference for UHD transmission and content production and increasing application of broadcast equipment for a wide range of applications such as radio and television and others. Advent of 5G wireless networks and ATSC 3.0 technologies is creating opportunities for the growth of the market. Increase in cases related to cyber-attacks is acting as the major restraint for broadcast equipment market. Limited availability of UHD or 4K streaming is acting as a major challenge for the growth of the market.

Market analysis, market definition, currency and pricing, key developments and market categorization along with detailed research methodology are the key factors of this market report. The market analysis of Broadcast Equipment market report provides an examination of various market segments that are supposed to witness the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame.

Competitor Analysis:

The global Broadcast Equipment market report gives information about key market players.

Key players revenues in global Broadcast Equipment market, (US$ Mn)

Major company’s revenues share in global Broadcast Equipment market, (%)

The report delivers trends, barriers, as well as challenges that could affect the development of the global Broadcast Equipment market.

Leading players of Broadcast Equipment Market include:

Cisco Systems, Inc., Harmonic, Inc., CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Grass Valley Canada, Global Invacom, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Evertz, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., Sencore, AvL Technologies, EVS Broadcast Equipment, Belden Inc., Elma Electronic., Broadcast Electronics, OMB, Wellav Technologies Ltd., ACORDE Technologies S.A., Eletec Radio Broadcast Equipment & Transmitters., ETL Systems Ltd, Clyde Broadcast Technology Ltd among others.

We can add or profile new company as per client need in the report. Final confirmation to be provided by research team depending upon the difficulty of survey.

Global Broadcast Equipment Market Scope and Market Size

Broadcast equipment market is segmented on the basis of frequency, technology, power range, content type, product type, and application. . The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on frequency, the global broadcast equipment market is segmented into low frequency, medium frequency, high frequency, very high frequency, ultra-high frequency, super-high frequency. In 2022, the ultra-high frequency is expected to dominate the broadcast equipment market due to increased focus on the advanced high-speed broadband infrastructure to support the growing demand for television broadcast, cell phones, and satellite communication as these frequency range is best suitable for broadcast.

Based on technology, the global broadcast equipment market is segmented into analog broadcast, digital broadcast. In 2022, the digital broadcast segment is expected to dominate the broadcast equipment market due to an increase in the capacity of broadcast transmission networks by improving spectrum efficiency that can cater to the growing demand of consumers for entertainment media content. Digital broadcast is the key to providing better signal quality which increases robustness to interference and picture degradation.

Based on power range, the global broadcast equipment market is segmented into low power range, high power range. In 2022, the high power range segment is expected to dominate the broadcast equipment market as the advent of smart devices has boosted the demand for media-generated content across the globe. In order to offer the best possible service and quality content, high power range broadcast equipment is used for high transmission of HD video content.

Based on content type, the global broadcast equipment market is segmented into audio, video, audio/visual. In 2022, the audio/visual segment is expected to dominate the broadcast equipment market as growing demand for real-time experience of sports events, political meetings, weather reports, and others is boosting the demand for audio/video broadcast equipment. With the advancement in technology and high-speed 5G networks, the live broadcast and podcast can be streamed live and viewed by a consumer.

Based on product type, the global broadcast equipment market is segmented into dish antennas, encoders, amplifiers, transmitters & repeaters, switches, video servers, modulators, others. In 2022, the transmitters & repeaters segment is expected to dominate the broadcast equipment market as increasing demand for media content, advanced high-speed broadband infrastructure, and proliferation of smart consumer electronic devices.

Based on application, the global broadcast equipment market is segmented into radio, television, cable television, and IPTV. In 2022, the IPTV segment is expected to dominate the broadcast equipment market as there is a growing demand for media content of various programs due to advancements in technology such as ATSC 3.0 and AI-based technologies.

Broadcast Equipment Market Study Objectives

**To analyse and research the global Broadcast Equipment market status and future forecast, involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast

**To present the key Instant Broadcast Equipment Players, production, revenue, market share, and recent development

**To split the breakdown data by regions, product type, manufacturers and distribution channel

**To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks

**To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

**To analyze competitive landscape such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

Regional analysis includes:

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• Italy

• France

• BENELUX

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest of APAC

Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• U.A.E.

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

The U.S. accounted for maximum share in the broadcast equipment market as it is the highest exporting country. China is expected to dominate the market due to the growing availability of a wide variety of OTT content. Germany has witnessed high growth in the broadcast equipment market due to large number of adoption of broadcast equipment in the region.

The Full Report Includes

• Executive Summary

• Report Structure

• Broadcast Equipment Market Characteristics

• Broadcast Equipment Market Product Analysis

• Broadcast Equipment Market Supply Chain

• …..

• Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Broadcast Equipment Market

• Market Background: Broadcast Equipment Market

• Recommendations

• Appendix

• Copyright And Disclaimer

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the expected revenue growth of the Broadcast Equipment Market?

What key factors are expected to drive revenue growth of the market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and challenges the market will face in the coming years?

Which segment and region are expected to account for largest share in the market in the forecast period?

Which companies are operating in the Broadcast Equipment Market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

