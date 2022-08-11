Veteran Broker Brent Silcox Joins Triad Real Estate Partners as Managing Director and Head of New Indianapolis Office
It is very hard to find seasoned veteran brokers with the depth and level of transactional experience that Brent has gained over his successful career. We are thrilled to have him join The Triad Team”INDIANAPOLIS, IN, USA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triad Real Estate Partners is pleased to announce that veteran investment sales broker Brent Silcox has joined the firm as Managing Director and head of Triad’s new office in Indianapolis.
— Sean Lyons, Founding Partner
Prior to joining Triad, Brent spent 18 years as a First Vice President, National Director at Marcus & Millichap in Indianapolis. Brent focuses on multifamily and student housing brokerage in Indiana and throughout The Midwest. Over his investment sales career, Brent has closed approximately 10,000 apartment units totaling over $340,000,000. Brent takes pride in his long-term relationships with his clients and works directly with them to create and preserve wealth through investment real estate.
Brent was born and raised In Indianapolis and currently lives on the Northside of the city. Brent earned a BS in Marketing from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, Bloomington.
Brent's depth of transactional experience will strongly contribute to Triad's growing Investment Sales Team who focus on selling both Multifamily and Student Housing assets.
About Triad Real Estate Partners
Formed in 2010 by three partners, Triad Real Estate Partners has now grown to a team of 18+ members with a combined 100+ years of experience in commercial real estate. Triad strives to be the premier private student housing and multi-family real estate brokerage company in the country. The Triad team has closed over 450 transactions covering over 30,000 multifamily and student housing units with an aggregate value over $2.5 billion. One of the few firms that truly specializes in student housing we began to take that platform national in 2016 with the opening of partnership offices in Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids,
Atlanta, & New York. In 2017 we completed valuations in 49 different university markets and closed deals in 13 states. Our growing team has helped us sell a wide range of deals that encompass garden-style apartments, mid-rise and urban highrise projects, recently renovated historic buildings built at the turn of the century to brand new class "A" construction at Tier 1 public research universities on down to Tier 3 private colleges with enrollments under 1,000
