Aqueous Vets® announces senior leadership team

Water treatment solutions provider responds to urgent call for PFAS remediationREDDING, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aqueous Vets® (AV), a leading vertically integrated manufacturer of water treatment systems, today announced that it is expanding its leadership team with a series of hires and promotions at a critical moment in water treatment history. As the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) begins solidifying its advisories on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), this management team will ensure AV is equipped to provide support to utilities around the nation working to protect their community from toxic “forever chemicals.”
This leadership expansion comes on the heels of its recently secured growth investment from Bain Capital Double Impact, the impact investment strategy of Bain Capital. The partnership will enable AV to expand its footprint nationally, diversify its offerings, and achieve its mission of reducing contaminants in the US water system.
“Recently, the EPA shed light on the true dangers of PFAS exposure, even at levels near zero, and the good news is that municipalities are responding,” said Rob Craw, AV President and CEO. “The addition of experienced and capable leaders to our team coupled with AV’s partnership with Bain Capital Double Impact is paramount and timely in support of our mission to improve our country’s water infrastructure. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish since our inception seven years ago, and I look forward to our continued success.”
AV welcomes the following team members into executive leadership positions:
• Matt Boeh, Chief Operating Officer (COO)
Boeh brings 20 years of results-driven leadership experience that spans across operational, business development and sales positions in the water industry. He most recently served as Vice President and General Manager at UGSI Chemical Feed, Inc., where he led the company to record profitability, motivated teams to peak levels of performance, and spearheaded the development of a robust suite of business systems.
• Renee Teel, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
A nimble, strategic leader, Renee drives organizational success through the identification of meaningful metrics, establishment of KPIs and action plans, and rigorous reviews to achieve goals. Renee has a demonstrated history of creating high-performing teams, leveraging technology to improve processes, and adapting and evolving with the changing needs of business.
• Sarah Johnson, Vice President of Engineering
Johnson has 17 years of experience in the water treatment and infrastructure industry and has been with AV since 2018 as General Manager. Johnson’s implementation of the company’s vision has been key to the growth of the business, with tactical experience in group management, engineering, technical support and project management.
• Andy Sterling, Vice President of Sales
Sterling brings over 16 years of business development experience to the team, joining AV in March after nearly 11 years in the mobile pipe lining and coatings market. As an expert relationship builder with top-down selling experience, he has a proven track record of driving short- and long-term growth to increase profitability and revenue.
• Stephanie Schanher, Vice President of Human Resources
Schanher has a wealth of experience in management and organizational leadership. From developing and communicating internal processes and programs to spearheading acquisition integration, Schanher brings a strategic approach that aligns closely with the values upheld by AV.
Leading the water treatment industry in addressing the spectrum of contaminants of emerging concern (CECs), AV couples its cutting-edge technology with its turnkey solution for custom site design, manufacturing, delivery and assembly. This comprehensive, Concept to Commission approach is helping a growing number of municipalities navigate supply-chain and labor challenges to deliver safe drinking water more efficiently.
ABOUT AQUEOUS VETS ®
Aqueous Vets (AV) is a leading vertically integrated manufacturer of treatment systems used to address emerging contaminants in groundwater. AV's "Concept to Commission" approach supports owners, engineers, and the contractor community. AV's capabilities are enhanced by advanced designs which incorporate best corrosion management practices, optimal hydraulic performance and media utilization, and long-term operational reliability. AV's integrated approach delivers the entire treatment system from the influent to effluent flanges on the treatment pad which creates more value for clients and the end user. To learn more, visit AqueousVets.com.
