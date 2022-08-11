MDC invites kids to fish for free Aug. 20 at Bennett Spring State Park

Body

LEBANON, Mo. – Young anglers will have opportunities to experience the fun of catching fish and will also have chances to learn about the outdoors at Bennett Spring State Park’s Kids’ Fishing Day 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 20. This event is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Bennett Spring Park Store, Ozark Fly Fishers, and the Bennett Spring Fly Tying group.

Kids ages 15 and under can pick up free trout tags at the park store on Aug. 19 from 6-8:30 p.m. or from the park all day on Aug. 20. A section of Zone 2 and Zone 3 at the park will be reserved for the youth anglers. Volunteers will be on hand to help. Kids are encouraged to bring their own fishing equipment. Parents are welcome to help kids, but adults are also asked to let children fish by themselves as much as possible. Only one pole may be used between the helper and the child. Adults are not allowed to fish in the designated kids’ fishing zone.

Educational events will also take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. These will include fly tying, casting, knot tying, and seminars covering other fishing-related topics. The World Bird Sanctuary will be at the event with a presentation featuring live birds of Missouri.

Volunteers are needed to help with this event. Individuals wishing to volunteer do not need to be experienced anglers. To help with Kids’ Fishing Day or for more information please call the Bennett Spring Hatchery at 417-532-4418 or e-mail Hatchery Manager Ben Havens Ben.Havens@mdc.mo.gov. Bennett Spring State Park is located approximately 12 miles west of Lebanon on Missouri Highway 64.