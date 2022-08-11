City of Angels Women’s Film Festival Announces Official Selections and Festival Honorees
City of Angels Women's Film Festival Angel Award recipient, actress Dee Wallace will take part in an exclusive virtual panel on Sept. 1st
Actress, Kate Burton will receive an Angel Award for her inspiration to women at the City of Angels Women's Film Festival Red-Carpet Awards Gala on Sunday Sept. 4th
City of Angels Women’s Film Festival Will Run September 2-4th 2022HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City of Angels Women’s Film Festival is proud to announce their Official Selections, and Angel Award Honorees for this year’s festival set to run September 2nd-4th 2022 with a special virtual panel with Dee Wallace (ET, CUJO and THE HOWLING) on September 1st 2022. Wallace will be receiving the Angel Award at the virtual event for her inspiration to women. Recipients of the award also include Kate Burton (GREY’S ANATOMY, SCANDAL, THE FIRST LADY) and Bollywood actress, Padmini Kolhapure (PREM ROG, SATYAM SHIVAM SUNDARAM) to be given at the Red-Carpet Awards Gala, September 4th.
City of Angels Women’s Film Festival is a three-day event celebrating diverse women’s stories both in film and script format and screening outstanding features, documentaries and short films that women have played a substantial role in creating. Submissions were received from all over the world.
Official Selection highlights for the 3rd Annual City of Angels Women’s Film Festival include OFF THE RAILS directed by Jules Williamson and starring Jenny Seagrove, Sally Phillips, Judi Dench and Kelly Preston in her last film role. THE BLACK COP directed and produced by Cherish Oteka and produced by Emma Cooper and exec produced by Ekaterina Ochagavia, festival alum and
Angel Award recipient Lisa Marie Russo and Jess Gormley. THE BLACK COP is the first Guardian documentary to win a BAFTA film award, following recent Guardian documentary success with Colette, which won an Oscar last year. Destry Allyn Speilberg’s psychological thriller short film, LET ME GO THE RIGHT WAY, starring Hopper Penn and Brian D’Arcy James will screen. Genre bending feature film A PLACE AMONG THE DEAD directed by and starring Juliet Landau with Gary Oldman, Robert Patrick, Anne Rice, Lance Henriksen and Ron Perlman is set to screen on Friday’s opening. ROAD DOGS directed, written and produced by USC alum Victoria Peralto Cruz and starring Andrew Keegan will also screen.
Official Sponsor Shout! Studios will offer meetings with their acquisitions team for potential distribution or development deals to winners of Best Feature Film, Best Social Commentary and Best Screenplay from the festival. COAWFF welcomes new official sponsor Rukus Ave Radio. Festival founder, Lisa K. Crosato is “excited to have this new media sponsor with millions of listeners.”
The festival will take place at the Whitefire Theatre: 13500 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423.
Closing Night Red-Carpet Awards Gala will be held Sept 4th at Bella Blanca Event Center: 5122 Tujunga Ave, North Hollywood, CA 91601. The Gala will feature a performance by Stand-Up Comedian Sarah Taylor (The Improv, NBC, HULU).
Sponsored by Shout! Studios, Rukus Ave Radio, Apropos Productions, Dream Magic Studios, Final Draft, Bella Blanca Event Center, Lapin Rouillé Champagne, Maria’s Italian Kitchen.
For tickets and information visit: www.cityofangelswomensfilmfest.com or www.eventbrite.com. Questions may be directed to: info@cityofangelswomensfilmfest.com
###
Amanda Kluge
Prompsi Productions
+1 818-605-8888
prompsiproductions@gmail.com or COAWFF@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other