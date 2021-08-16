City of Angels Women’s Film Festival and Shout! Studios Announce Official Sponsorship
Shout! Studios Will Afford Festival Winners the Opportunity to Meet, Discuss and Pitch Potential Distribution or Development Deal
We are thrilled to be working with the festival to support gender equality by connecting and empowering female voices and providing opportunities to up and coming talent”HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City of Angels Women's Film Festival is proud to announce that Shout! Studios will be one of their official Sponsors this year.
Shout! Studios is bringing exciting potential distribution and development deals to winners in select categories of COAWFF.
A meeting with the acquisitions team of Shout! Studios will be awarded to the winners of the BEST FEATURE FILM, BEST SOCIAL COMMENTARY FILM and BEST SCREENPLAY, where they will be afforded the opportunity to discuss and pitch their projects.
“As a studio and multi-platform media company we are always seeking to acquire fresh, high-caliber films, and it is a priority for us to showcase and celebrate diverse women’s stories,” says Shout! Studios Head of New Content Sales Julie Dansker. “We are thrilled to be working with the festival to support gender equality by connecting and empowering female voices and providing opportunities to up and coming talent.”
City of Angels Women’s Film Festival’s Artistic Director, Lisa K. Crosato is, “thrilled that Shout! Studios is onboard to give our filmmakers and writers a huge opportunity like this.”
The 2nd Annual City of Angels Women’s Film Festival will take place September 24-26 at the Whitefire Theatre: 13500 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks. 91423.
Closing Night Red Carpet Gala Award Ceremony will be held Sept 26th at Bella Blanca Event Center in North Hollywood.
Deadline for submissions is September 6, 2021.
For more information visit cityofangelswomensfilmfest.com or questions regarding submissions may be directed to info@cityofangelswomensfilmfest.com.
About City of Angels Women’s Film Festival
COAWFF’s mission is to promote gender equality in the film industry and celebrate diverse women's stories by creating a platform for those stories to be shared and celebrated through the medium of film and written word. Founded by Lisa K. Crosato in 2019, the City of Angels Women’s Film Festival connects and empowers women in the film industry and showcases extraordinary films made by women both in Los Angeles and globally.
About Shout! Studios
Shout! Studios is the filmed entertainment production and distribution arm of Shout! Factory, specializing in all aspects of distribution, including theatrical, VOD, digital, DVD/Blu-ray, and broadcast. Shout! Studios champions and supports like-minded filmmakers and creators at the forefront of pop culture, driving creative expression and diversity in independent storytelling. Shout! Studios finances, produces, acquires, and distributes an eclectic slate of movies, award-winning animated features, specialty films and series from rising and established talent, filmmakers, and producers. Recent releases include the comedy-drama Misbehaviour, starring Keira Knightley and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Standing Up, Falling Down, starring Ben Schwartz and Billy Crystal, documentary feature Women In Motion: Nichelle Nichols Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA, and award-winning animated feature Long Way North.
