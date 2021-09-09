City of Angels Women’s Film Festival Announces Official Selections, Panelists and Peter Bogdanovich as Honoree
Director, Peter Bogdanovich will be honored at the City of Angels Women's Film Festival’s Closing Night Awards Gala on September 26th, 2021.
City of Angels Women’s Film Festival Will Run September 24th-26th 2021
We wanted to honor Peter for his extraordinary work as a director who has crafted strong and unforgettable female characters throughout his directing career.”HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Angels Women's Film Festival is proud to announce their Official Selections, Panelists, and Angel Award Honorees for this year’s festival set to run September 24-26th, 2021 with a special virtual panel with BAFTA award winning UK female filmmakers on September 23rd, 2021.
— Lisa K. Crosato
City of Angels Women’s Film Festival received submissions from all over the world that have been either directed, produced, written or include a cast driven by women or a combination of those elements.
SOME OF THE OFFICIAL FEATURED SELECTIONS FOR THE 2nd ANNUAL CITY OF ANGELS WOMEN’S FILM FESTIVAL INCLUDE:
"A Girl Can Change the World" by Andrea Ureno
"The Nine O’ Clock Whistle" by Willa Cofield and Karen Riley
"The Game is Up: Disillusioned Trump Voters Tell Their Stories" by Emmy award winner, Melissa Jo Peltier (My Big Fat Greek Wedding)
"Zipcode Matters" by Sena Mourad-Friedman
"Lessons" by Jude Kalman
Sponsor Shout! Studios will award meetings with their acquisitions team to winners of the best feature film, best social commentary film and best screenplay.
The festival will host exciting panels with industry leaders and celebrity guests to discuss their journey navigating the film industry. Panelists set to attend include editor Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir (John Wick, Shang-Chi), writer Jim Uhls (Fight Club), producers Lisa Marie Russo (Locked In: Breaking the Silence), Bafta Award winner, Kate Ogborn (Under The Skin, The Deep Blue Sea), and Rosa Bosch (Buena Vista Social Club, Amores Perros, The Devil’s Backbone).
Peter Bogdanovich will be among the honorees receiving an Angel Award at the festival’s Closing Night Awards Gala on September 26th, 2021. “We wanted to honor Peter for his extraordinary work as a director who has crafted strong and unforgettable female characters throughout his directing career,” says COAWFF Creative Director, Lisa K. Crosato.
Bogdanovich directed, Tatum O'Neal's Oscar winning role in Paper Moon, Cybill Shepherd in The Last Picture Show, Ellen Burstyn's nominated role and Cloris Leachman's Oscar winning role in The Last Picture Show, Cher in Mask, and Barbara Streisand in What's Up Doc.
The 2nd Annual City of Angels Women’s Film Festival will take place September 24-26th at the Whitefire Theatre: 13500 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks. 91423.
Closing Night Red Carpet Gala Award Ceremony will be held September 26th at Bella Blanca Event Center in North Hollywood.
For tickets and information visit cityofangelswomensfilmfest.com or questions may be directed to info@cityofangelswomensfilmfest.com.
Follow us on Instagram @cityofangelswomensfilmfest or like us on Facebook at facebook.com/COAWFF.
About City of Angels Women’s Film Festival
COAWFF’s mission is to promote gender equality in the film industry and celebrate diverse women's stories by creating a platform for those stories to be shared and celebrated through the medium of film and written word. Founded by Lisa K. Crosato in 2019, the City of Angels Women’s Film Festival connects and empowers women in the film industry and showcases extraordinary films made by women in Los Angeles and globally.
Official Sponsors
Shout! Studios, Women’s IP Today, Apropos Productions Ltd, Bella Blanca, and The Coffee Roaster.
###
Amanda Kluge
Prompsi Productions
+1 818-605-8888
email us here