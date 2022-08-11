Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Is Thriving Incredible Growth with an Outstanding CAGR of 4.95% by 2028

Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Market

Stoma/Ostomy Care Market : Size, Growth, Shares, Analysis, Trends, Overview and Forecast to 2028

Stoma/ostomy care market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.95% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing target patient population drives the stoma/ostomy care market.

Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Scenario

Stoma can be defined as the end of a catheter or ureter that is surgically placed in patients replacing the use of bladder or bowel due to the case of bladder, bowel cancer or Crohn’s disease. It is an opening created in the patient’s body for the proper disposal of body wastes and replacement of excreting organs.

Growing number of awareness programs to educate patients regarding the use of ostomy products is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also rising favorable reimbursement system in developed countries, increasing geriatric population and rise in number of patients suffering from colorectal cancer and defective bladder, increasing ostomy surgeries of the bowel, are the major factors among others driving the stoma/ostomy care market.

However, rising discomfort and other issues associated with the use of ostomy bags and rising adoption of alternative treatments are the major factors among others which will obstruct the market growth, while rising disparities in reimbursement for ostomy supplies in emerging countries will further challenge the growth of stoma/ostomy care market in the forecast period mentioned above.

The Key Companies Profiled in the Stoma/Ostomy Care Market are :

Salts Healthcare Ltd

Perma-Type Co Inc

ConvaTec Group PLC

The Coloplast Group

Hollister Incorporated

Schena Ostomy Technologies Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

ALCARE Co. Ltd.

Marlen Manufacturing

Welland Medical Limited

BAO-Health

Flexicare Medical Limited

Schena Ostomy Technologies Inc.

3M

Smith & Nephew

Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Scope And Market Size:

Stoma/ostomy care market is segmented on the basis of product, surgery, system, usability and end-user.

On the basis of product, the stoma/ostomy care market is segmented into ostomy care bags and ostomy care accessories. Ostomy care bags have been further segmented into surgery type, system type, usability and shape of skin barrier. Surgery type has been further sub segmented into ileostomy, colostomy and urostomy. System type has been further sub segmented into one-piece system, two-piece system and skin barrier. Usability has been further sub segmented into drainable and closed-end. Shape of skin barrier has been further sub segmented into flat and convex. Ostomy care accessories have been further segmented into pastes & powders, creams, cleansers, deodorants, tapes, adhesive removers and pouches.

Based on surgery, the stoma/ostomy care market is segmented into ileostomy, colostomy and urostomy.

Based on system, the stoma/ostomy care market is segmented into one-piece systems, two-piece systems and skin barriers.

Based on usability, the stoma/ostomy care market is segmented into drainable bags, closed-end bags and others.

The stoma/ostomy care market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into home care, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and clinics.

Regional Outlook of Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Market:

Stoma/ostomy care market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, surgery, system, usability and end-user as referenced above.

North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico)

Rest of Europe in Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain and Turkey)

Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines)

Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of MEA (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt and Israel)

Rest of South America as part of South America (Brazil and Argentina)

The latest industry analysis and survey on Stoma/Ostomy Care provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Stoma/Ostomy Care market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

Research Methodology : Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Market:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.

Competitive Landscape and Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Share Analysis:

Stoma/ostomy care market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to stoma/ostomy care market.

