Red Pill Speakers Announces Exclusive Speaker Representation for Dr. William Trebing

Dr. William Trebing, author of the book "Good-Bye Germ Theory", has signed with Red Pill Speakers for exclusive representation for live keynote presentations.
I look forward to speaking to audiences of all kinds who want to hear the truth about germ theory, and what we are experiencing today, in what can only be described as medical fascism”TORONTO, CANADA, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Pill Speakers is now representing Dr. William Trebing for live and in person events and conferences in the USA, or for private virtual events and conferences as well. Dr. Trebing’s keynote presentations are well researched fact driven and riveting talks that will keep audiences glued to their seats, providing information most people have never heard before about not only the history of vaccines, but also, why we really develop disease. He says “It’s not germs that make us sick, and never has been. We’ve been lied to our whole lives about what constitutes true health, and it doesn't come from a syringe”. Dr. Trebing gives groups a current and historical perspective for the dystopian medical mess we are in today.
— Dr. William Trebing
More on Dr. Trebing:
Dr. William Trebing is a board certified Chiropractic Physician and Radiologist based in Connecticut and South Carolina. He has been in private practice for 38 years offering natural health care solutions and chiropractic adjustments, with a specialty in lower back and neck intervertebral disc repair. He completed his undergraduate and graduate work in Biology/Chemistry and Secondary Education at both Adelphi and Brown Universities, as well as receiving his Doctorate in Chiropractic Physician sciences from NY Chiropractic College.
He is also an internationally renowned speaker and podcast guest on the topics of spinal disc repair, disc radiography/MRI analysis, natural health care, getting well without pharmaceuticals... AND the intentional fallacies of the germ theory pushed for profit/control, and the devastating mandatory vaccine programs which have collectively damaged the human nervous and immune systems. In his forthcoming second book, a sequel to “Good-Bye Germ Theory”, Dr. Trebing expands on the premise of the original book with more depth into the “Covid pandemic,” and how to move forward as a species - by removing the ridiculous influences the medical cartel has had on every aspect of our lives.
