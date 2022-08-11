West TN Lane Closure August 10-17, 2022

To subscribe to the TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES in the message body.

REGION 4 MAINTENANCE ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, August 10 through Wednesday, August 17, There will be possible DAYTIME lane closures at various locations in Region 4 to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis. There will also be NIGHTTIME lane closures for guardrail repair at various locations throughout the 21 counties.

District 47 - West TN – Northern



CARROLL COUNTY, SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, noise wall and paving on US 79 (SR 76) from west of Cades-Atwood Road in Gibson County to east of SR 77 in Carroll County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning July 19, Hwy 220/Church St. in Atwood, TN will be closed for 0.4 of a mile just South of Cannon Dr. to just north of Glover St. to install a box culvert across the existing road.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR-77 (US 70A): The miscellaneous safety improvements including resurfacing on US 70A (SR 77) from US 70A (SR 76), East Main Street) to near Bigham Lane will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.



CARROLL COUNTY, SR-436: Beginning Monday, February 14 through Thursday, August 18: The replacement of the bridge on SR 436 (Reedy Creek Road) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. Restrictions: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 16’ lane restriction. Temporary signals will be in place.

DYER COUNTY, I-155: The resurfacing on I-155 from near the rest area to US-412 (SR-3) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over the South Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The resurfacing on US 51 (SR 3) from near SR 77 to the Obion County line will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over SR 104 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.



Restrictions: Beginning April 19, 2022, Traffic will be reduced to one lane at in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction and a 3’ shoulder. Also, the overflow bridge at LM 5.43 will be reduced to a 11’ lane restriction and 4’ shoulder.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.



Tuesday, July 6, 2021: Old Jackson Road closed between North Broadway Road and Thomas Road. Detour routes will be posted.

Beginning August 1, 2022, SR 22A in Lexington from (SR 200/22A) to (Simpson Park Road) will be closed for approximately 7 weeks. Detour routes will be posted.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-76: The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on U.S. 79 (S.R. 76) from the Carroll County line to west of Old McKenzie Highway will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



HENRY COUNTY, SR-140: The resurfacing on SR 140 from SR 22 to near SR 54 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



HENRY COUNTY, SR-140: The resurfacing on SR 140 from near SR 54 to near Wagner Road will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



HENRY COUNTY, SR-140: The resurfacing on SR 140 from near Wagner Road to SR 69 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



LAKE COUNTY, SR-78: The resurfacing on SR 78 from near SR 79 to near Clay Wynn Road will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from West of SR-21 to US-51 (SR-3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.



Beginning Thursday, September 16, 2021: Speed limit will be reduced to 55 MPH in the NBL from LM-21.8 to LM-24.0 & LM-21.0 to LM-26.45 and 45 MPH in the SBL from LM-30.1 to LM-26.55 & LM-26.0 to LM-24.45.



Monday, May 2, 2022: Section Line Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road will be closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road will be closed. Detour routes are posted.

Tuesday, September 13, 2021: Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction with a 10’ 6” lane restriction.

Restrictions: Beginning Monday, October 11, 2021: Traffic has been reduced to one lane in the northbound direction with a 10’ 6” lane restriction on SR 3 between LM-25.5 SBL and LM-24.5 NBL. The southbound direction will lane shift onto the northbound lanes of US-51 for two-way traffic between LM-25.5 to LM-24.5.



OBION COUNTY, (SR-3) US 51: The repair of bridges on Hwy 51 (SR 3) over Troy Creek and Davidson Creek.



Restrictions: Beginning Monday, October 18, 2021: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the north and southbound directions with an 11’ 6” lane restriction on SR 3 between LM 10.28 and

LM 10.48 at Troy Creek. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the north and southbound directions with a 11’ 6” lane restriction on SR 3 between LM 12.64-LM 12.44 at Davidson Creek. The speed limit will be reduced from 55 MPH to 45 MPH on SR 3 from LM 11.47-LM 12.64 northbound and on SR 3 from LM 12.64-LM 11.47 southbound.

OBION COUNTY, SR-183: The resurfacing on SR 183 from Palestine Avenue to US 51 (SR 3) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, (SR-43): The resurfacing including bridge repair on 45E (SR 43) and SR 216, and miscellaneous safety improvements on US 45E (SR 43) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DISTRICT 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern

DECATUR COUNTY, US 412 (SR-20): Installation of signals will cause possible lane closures on SR 20 (West Main Street) @ SR 69 (Tennessee Avenue) in Parsons. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, I-40: Resurfacing on I-40 from the Fayette County Line (MM 43.2) to west of the Douglas Road Underpass Road Underpass (MM 46.0), including the thin epoxy overlay on the bridge over Big Muddy Creek.

Wednesday, August 10 through Wednesday, August 17, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH during active closures. There will be nighttime temporary inside and outside lane closures on I-40 westbound from (MM 43.2) to (MM 46.0) for OGFC paving operations. Weather Permitting.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, I-40: There will be temporary daytime and nighttime lane closures east and westbound on SR 1 for repair of bridges on SR 1 over I-40. One lane will always remain open.



Wednesday, August 10 through Wednesday, August 17, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 east and westbound from MM 65.0-MM 67.0 to allow for repairs of the SR 1 bridge over I-40 MM 66.0. Weather Permitting.

HENDERSON COUNTY, I-40: The repair of bridge on Wildersville Rd over I-40.



Wednesday, August 10 through Wednesday, August 17, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left and right lane closures from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for bridge repair.

Saturday, August 13, 6:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left and right lane closures from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for bridge repair.

Closed until September 2022: Wildersville Rd. Bridge over I-40 will be closed to thru traffic for bridge repair. Detours will be posted for traffic. This closure will be in place for the duration of the project.

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, August 17 through Wednesday, August 24, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left and right lane closures from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for bridge repair.

Friday, August 19, 8:00 p.m. through Monday, August 22, 6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left and right lane closures from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for hydrodemolition of the existing deck on the Wildersville overpass. WEATHER DEPENDENT

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-100: The construction of turn lanes on SR 100 at the intersection ofSR 104 including grading, drainage, signals, and paving may cause temporary lane closures. Motorist should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-104: The resurfacing on SR 104 from near Mount Mariah Road to near SR 100 may cause possible daytime temporary lane closures. Motorist should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways. There will be flaggers present.



HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-104: The resurfacing on SR 104 from Garner Street to near Mount Mariah Road, including bridge deck repair and thin epoxy overlay, may cause possible daytime temporary lane closures. Motorist should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways. There will be flaggers present.



MADISON COUNTY, I-40 : The widening of I-40 east of US 45 (SR 5) MM 82.0 to east of US 70 (SR 1) MM 87.0 in Jackson, including bridges, retaining walls and installation of TDOT Smartway Intelligent Transportation System.

Wednesday, August 10 through Wednesday August 17, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures for construction activities. Restrictions: There is an 11’ width restriction east and westbound from MM 82.1-MM 88.5.

LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, August 17 through Wednesday August 24, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures for construction activities.



MADISON COUNTY, I-40 : The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and noise walls, ITS and paving on I-40 from west of US 412 (SR 20, Hollywood Drive) to west of the US 45 Bypass (SR 186).

Wednesday, August 10 through Wednesday, August 17, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from east of MM 76.0 (Exit 76) to east of MM 80.0 for traffic control work and Phase 1 shoulder work.

Thursday, August 11, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: The I-40 WB Exit 79 Ramp (to US 412/S.R. 20) will be closed for the removal of the existing overhead sign. A rolling roadblock will be utilized when the existing truss is lifted during the removal. (BACKUP DATE: Friday, August 12, 7PM-6AM)

Restrictions: Beginning July 20: There is an 11’ width restriction east and westbound from MM 76.9 to MM 82.3. No shoulder.

Speed limit reduced to 65MPH on I-40 eastbound from MM 75.2 to MM 76.9 and 55MPH from MM 76.9 to MM 79.9. Speed limit will be reduced to 55MPH I-40 westbound from MM 82.3 to MM 78.4.



LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, August 17 through Wednesday, August 24, 7PM-6AM: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from east of MM 76.0 (Exit 76) to east of MM 80.0 for traffic control work and Phase 1 shoulder work.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-186 and SR-1 : The repair of bridges on US 45BP (SR 186) over Hollywood Drive/Keith Short Bypass and on US 70 (SR 1) over Overflow.



Beginning Monday April 18, 8:00 a.m.: One lane was closed in each direction on Hollywood Drive between Southwide Drive and Wallace Road.

Beginning Monday, June 20, 8:00 a.m.: One lane of SR 1 (HWY 70) will be closed in each direction over the Overflow (LM 12.30).

Restrictions: Beginning Monday, June 20: There is an 11’ width restriction east and westbound on SR-1 (Hwy 70/Airways Blvd.) for this closure.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-18: The resurfacing on SR 18 from near Meridian Creek to US 45 (SR 5) may cause possible daytime temporary lane closures. Motorist should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.



MCNAIRY COUNTY, SR-5: The intersection improvements on US 45 (SR 5, General Marcus J. Wright Memorial Highway) at Buena Vista Road in Bethel Springs, including grading, drainage, signals and paving may cause temporary lane closures. The speed limit has been reduced from 65 MPH to 55MPH. Motorists should watch for equipment entering the roadway.

MCNAIRY COUNTY, SR-5: The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on US 45 (SR 5) from US 45 (SR 5) to US 64 (SR 15), including thin epoxy overlay over Cypress Creek and ICG Railroad will cause temporary lane closures. Motorists should watch for equipment entering the roadway.

DISTRICT 49 - West TN–Southwest



FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-59: Wednesday, August 10 through Tuesday, August 16, 7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures daily on east and westbound SR 59 from SR 194 to SR 76 to perform resurfacing work. Weather Permitting.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-193: Monday, February 28 through approximately Monday, August 22: (SR 193) Macon Road will be reduced to one lane at LM 11.48 for bridge replacement. Temporary signals will be in place.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: The repair of bridge over Shaw Creek will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic signal near MM 7.0.



HARDEMAN COUNTY, SR-15: Wednesday, August 10 through Tuesday, August 16, 7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures daily on east and westbound SR 15 from the Fayette County line to Walton Road to perform resurfacing work. Weather Permitting.



LAUDERDALE COUNTY, SR-19: Wednesday, August 10 through Tuesday, August 16, 7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures daily on east and westbound SR 19 from Four Mile Lane to near Bluff Road to perform resurfacing work. Weather Permitting.



LAUDERDALE COUNTY, SR-87: Tuesday, May 10 through approximately September 28: SR 87 will be reduced to one lane at LM 3.88 for bridge replacement. Temporary signals will be in place. Motorists should watch for equipment entering the roadway.



SHELBY COUNTY, Interstate 40 from LM 22.84 (West of Davies Plantation Road) to LM 30.60 (Fayette County Line): Wednesday, August 10 through Tuesday, August 16, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: The resurfacing of I-40 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the life of the project. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 MPH during active closures. Weather Permitting.



LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, August 17 through Tuesday, August 23, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: The resurfacing of I-40 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the life of the project. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 MPH during active closures. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-55/Crump: Beginning June 2022: The ramp to continue onto southbound I-55 from the “Old Bridge” is reduced to one lane and southbound I-55 from the Crump Interchange to McLemore Avenue will be reduced to two lanes with the outside shoulder closed for approximately 8 months. There will be possible closures through the project.



LOOK AHEAD: Monday, August 22 through Friday, August 26, 8:00 P.M.-6:00 A.M.: Nightly paving activities on the shoulder of I-55 between the Crump Interchange and the “Old Bridge” will cause the following closures: the southbound Riverside Drive to northbound I-55 ramp, the Metal Museum Drive entrance and exit ramps, the Crump Boulevard to southbound I-55 ramp, and the outside lane of northbound I-55 prior to cloverleaf ramp to the “Old Bridge”. The northbound I-55 exit ramp will be reduced to one lane. Necessary detours will be posted. Weather Permitting.

Monday, August 29 through Friday, September 2, 8:00 P.M.-6:00 A.M.: Nightly construction for

I-55 traffic control crossovers will cause the following closures: the northbound I-55 inside lane from McLemore Avenue to the northbound I-55 exit ramp, the southbound I-55 inside lane from the ramp to continue onto southbound I-55 from the “Old Bridge” to McLemore Avenue, and southbound Riverside Drive. The southbound Riverside Drive to northbound I-55 ramp will be open. Necessary detours will be posted. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-72 (SR-57) from I-240 Interchange to near Perkins Extended:



Wednesday, August 10 through Tuesday, August 16, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: The resurfacing of US 72 (SR 57) from near Perkins Extended to the I-240 Interchange will cause temporary, single lane closures through September 30, 2022. Weather permitting, daytime single lane closures will take place from 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on specific days following the nighttime work. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-72 (SR-57) from SR-277 to Holmes Street:



Wednesday, August 10 through Tuesday, August 16, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will nighttime intermittent lane closures for the installation of guardrail terminals and paving work. At least one lane going EB and WB to remain open at all times. Weather Permitting.

Wednesday, August 10 through Tuesday, August 16, 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: There will be daytime intermittent lane closures for the removal and installation of concrete curb ramps. At least one lane going EB and WB to remain open at all times. Weather Permitting.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112.