New Haven Barracks/ Crash w injuries
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B5002516
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 08/11/22, unknown early morning
STREET: US Route 7/ VT Route 17
TOWN: New Haven
WEATHER: Unknown
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Thomas Hunt
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Tribeca
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Possible serious injuries
HOSPITAL: UVM
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 08/11/22 at approximately 0540 hours, the Vermont State Police received a call from a concerned citizen of a submerged vehicle in a swamp off the side of the road at the intersection of US Route 7 and VT Route 17 in the Town of New Haven, commonly referred to as the New Haven Junction. A responding Trooper made contact with the registered owner, Thomas Hunt (39), at his residence in the Town of Vergennes. Thomas advised Troopers he was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the crash. While speaking with Thomas, he complained of significant injuries and was evaluated at his residence by VARS. Subsequently, Thomas was transported to University of Vermont Medical Center for further treatment.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed this incident or interacted with Hunt on the evening of August 10th or the morning of August 11th is encouraged to contact the New Haven Barracks. Tips can be anonymously reported at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.