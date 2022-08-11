Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Crash w injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22B5002516                                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock

STATION: New Haven                            

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 08/11/22, unknown early morning

STREET: US Route 7/ VT Route 17

TOWN: New Haven

WEATHER: Unknown             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Thomas Hunt

AGE: 39   

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Tribeca

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Possible serious injuries

HOSPITAL: UVM

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 08/11/22 at approximately 0540 hours, the Vermont State Police received a call from a concerned citizen of a submerged vehicle in a swamp off the side of the road at the intersection of US Route 7 and VT Route 17 in the Town of New Haven, commonly referred to as the New Haven Junction. A responding Trooper made contact with the registered owner, Thomas Hunt (39), at his residence in the Town of Vergennes. Thomas advised Troopers he was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the crash. While speaking with Thomas, he complained of significant injuries and was evaluated at his residence by VARS. Subsequently, Thomas was transported to University of Vermont Medical Center for further treatment.

 

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed this incident or interacted with Hunt on the evening of August 10th or the morning of August 11th is encouraged to contact the New Haven Barracks. Tips can be anonymously reported at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

 

 

 

