Registration and Sponsorship is open for Europe-ATP’s 2022 Hybrid Conference, "E-ATP: The European Home of Assessment"

We are welcoming everyone in the European community who creates, supports, secures, or is impacted by assessment, from education to the workplace to clinical settings. -- to tap into this conference”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe-ATP (E-ATP) is pleased to announce that sponsorship and registration is open for its hybrid conference E-ATP : The European Home of Assessment, which will take place in-person at the Radisson Blu Edwardian Heathrow, and also online, 11 – 13, October 2022.
— ATP CEO William G. Harris, Ph.D.
Europe-ATP is the regional organisation of the nonprofit, volunteer-driven, Association of Test Publishers (ATP) whose mission it is to promote assessment and its value to society in all its forms and uses.
"ATP, along with its Regional organisations, rebranded during the pandemic in order to return with a clearer statement of our purpose which is to globally advance equity, integrity and learning. Our industry, along with so many others, faced unbelievable challenges and rose to them using new technologies and unprecedented creativity," stated ATP CEO, William G. Harris, Ph.D.
"We are welcoming everyone in the European community who creates, supports, or is impacted by assessment, from education to the workplace to clinical settings -- to tap into this conference and learn from presenters around the globe about the solutions they have created, and the trending new technologies that are moving us forward as an industry and as a society that values equitable standards," Harris added.
E-ATP Chair Tim Burnett of Education Tech Consulting noted that this year's conference theme "E-ATP: The European Home of Assessment," echoed that sentiment of rebranding and welcoming everyone "home" to the in-person experience, while still providing networking opportunities for those who cannot yet travel comfortably.
"We want everyone to feel welcome at E-ATP whether they're attending in-person or online. There is a lot of optimism about this conference, and within the industry, something Keynote James Plunkett will help delegates channel. We have lots to discuss as so much has changed in the assessment industry in Europe and beyond, and I believe this event will be pivotal for the future of assessment," Burnett added.
The programme, which will also have a concurrent virtual component, features sessions on trending topics with titles such as a "Hybrid Model of University Admission Testing: Lessons Learned in Czechia and Slovakia" ; "Using Biometrics and Artificial Intelligence in Assessments in Europe"; and, "Testing Fairness: Taking a Global Perspective." It also contains fundamental how-to business presentations that delegates look forward to at ATP events such as "You built a testing business, so what's the next move?" And, "Not only WHAT but HOW: Putting the Student at the Heart of the Certification Process."
The virtual programme is equally as strong with presentations such as "Fusing Technology with Human Interventions to Provide Better Remote Testing Security" and "Debating AI in Testing Today - Help, Hype, or Headache?"
Adding to the depth of the programming for this year's conference, ATP's Security Committee will be hosting its first in-person International Security Summit on October 11, also at the Radisson, the morning prior to the kick-off of ATP's E-ATP Conference.
ATP CEO Dr. William G. Harris reported, "the International Security Summit was originally set to launch in 2020, but was forced to pivot instead to the virtual environment. And even so, the Summit was very well attended and there is so much enthusiasm for this event, that it was a natural next step to bring it in-Europe."
He added that the Summit will be a half-day event and a deep dive into test fraud, how it is evolving and what can and should be done to revolutionize methods and practices to counteract the damaging effects on the entire industry.
"This is an issue that crosses all practice areas of testing and devalues assessment in all its forms and uses and in all regions. It's really a global problem and it needs global attention," Harris remarked.
Registration and sponsorship is open for all events.
