Microbe Formulas Listed in the Top 10 Best Idaho Wellness Startups

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Meridian Health Company with a Wow Factor

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microbe Formulas has been recognized as a top 10 business in the 101 Best Idaho Wellness Companies and Startups by Best Startups. This website has set out to “promote the greatest American companies, businesses, and innovations on the global stage,” and Microbe has been recognized in three categories:

Best Idaho Wellness Companies and Startups

Best Idaho Healthcare Companies and Startups

Best Idaho E-commerce Companies and Startups

Microbe Formulas is a health company that provides unique products to support foundational aspects of health, such as gut health, immunity, and mitochondrial function. The company partners with many local businesses like Boise State University, Boise Hawks Baseball, Idaho Community Outreach, and more to spread awareness about their products.

Shawnda Huffman, Vice President of Communications for Microbe Formulas, says, “It feels good for our hard work to be recognized. We know that if you want to make a significant impact on the world, you have to make intentional decisions based on good values and do your best to give back to the community. As a company, we strive to do that everyday.”

Since they were founded in 2017, Microbe has impacted countless lives. In 2020 and 2021, they touched over 6,310,060 total lives. Co-founders Dr. Jay Davidson and Dr. Todd Watts have made it their mission to “create solutions that work” and share hope and health with the world. Their ‘People First’ mentality is constantly on display both locally and nationally.

Dr. Todd says, “We strive to make Microbe unique by offering cutting edge, all-natural products that actually work. Along with our focus on research and product development, we do everything we can to lift where we stand, like providing essential education for our customers and support for our employees.”

Microbe provides customers with weekly educational health webinars with topics like genetics, heavy metals, and hormones. In addition to their focus on customer support, Microbe Formulas provides unique employee benefits, including company parties, financial planning services, in-office chiropractic treatment, and quarterly company-wide team building events, along with more traditional benefits (e.g. health insurance, paid time off, 401(k) match, etc.).

To learn more about what Microbe has been doing to land in the top 10 wellness startups, check out their press page.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

For additional information, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for

Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.