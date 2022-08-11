NJ Retirement Community Day Spa Near Staten Island Opens Its Doors to the Public
Spa at the Villas of Holdmel provides a luxurious, tranquil environment designed to leave visitors refreshed and invigoratedSTATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health and fitness savvy individuals within reach of Monmouth County, N.J., can now take full advantage of the Spa at the Villas of Holmdel. The posh facility, one of many featured amenities for residents of the luxurious Villas of Holmdel independent- and assisted-living retirement community, has opened its doors to the public.
Convenient to Staten Island, N.Y., the upscale day spa provides a tranquil environment designed to leave visitors refreshed and invigorated.
The Spa at the Villas of Holmdel offers a host of sensibly priced revitalizing facial treatments; body treatments; a variety of massage modalities, as well as relaxing facials with organic products by Pevonia; and patrons may opt to conclude their spa treatment in the facility’s infrared sauna.
BOOK AN APPOINTMENT
To learn more about the spa, or to schedule an appointment, call 862-682-4379.
ABOUT THE VILLAS
The Villas is a luxury senior living community with locations in Holmdel, N.J., and Manalapan, N.J., where you can take life to the next level, enjoy a host of high-end amenities, and embrace a concierge lifestyle.
Orchestrated by Hackensack Meridian Health, the Villas is uniquely focused on wellness and prevention – and ideal for singles and couples alike.
Mirroring the ambiance and accommodations of a world-class resort, the luxurious community offers a unique arrangement of supervision and increased healthcare with onsite physician services.
Embracing independent-living, assisted-living, skilled-nursing and memory-care needs on specialized floors, the Villas eliminates the need to relocate elsewhere due to health issues, allowing couples to remain together in a comforting, well-managed, posh environment.
The Villas of Holmdel is located at 200 Commons Way, Holmdel NJ 07733. For information, or to schedule a tour, The Villas of Holmdel may be reached at 732-241-5554.
The Villas of Manalapan is located at 289 Gordons Corner Road, Manalapan, NJ 07726. For information, or to schedule a tour, the Villas may be reached at 732-939-3158.
To learn more about the Villas, visit www.luxuryseniorlivingnj.com.
