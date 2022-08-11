NJ Retirement Community Day Spa Near Staten Island Opens Its Doors to the Public

The luxurious Spa at the Villas of Holmdel offers a host of sensibly priced revitalizing treatments.

Spa at the Villas of Holdmel provides a luxurious, tranquil environment designed to leave visitors refreshed and invigorated

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health and fitness savvy individuals within reach of Monmouth County, N.J., can now take full advantage of the Spa at the Villas of Holmdel. The posh facility, one of many featured amenities for residents of the luxurious Villas of Holmdel independent- and assisted-living retirement community, has opened its doors to the public.

Convenient to Staten Island, N.Y., the upscale day spa provides a tranquil environment designed to leave visitors refreshed and invigorated.

The Spa at the Villas of Holmdel offers a host of sensibly priced revitalizing facial treatments; body treatments; a variety of massage modalities, as well as relaxing facials with organic products by Pevonia; and patrons may opt to conclude their spa treatment in the facility’s infrared sauna.

BOOK AN APPOINTMENT

To learn more about the spa, or to schedule an appointment, call 862-682-4379.

ABOUT THE VILLAS

The Villas is a luxury senior living community with locations in Holmdel, N.J., and Manalapan, N.J., where you can take life to the next level, enjoy a host of high-end amenities, and embrace a concierge lifestyle.

Orchestrated by Hackensack Meridian Health, the Villas is uniquely focused on wellness and prevention – and ideal for singles and couples alike.

Mirroring the ambiance and accommodations of a world-class resort, the luxurious community offers a unique arrangement of supervision and increased healthcare with onsite physician services.

Embracing independent-living, assisted-living, skilled-nursing and memory-care needs on specialized floors, the Villas eliminates the need to relocate elsewhere due to health issues, allowing couples to remain together in a comforting, well-managed, posh environment.

The Villas of Holmdel is located at 200 Commons Way, Holmdel NJ 07733. For information, or to schedule a tour, The Villas of Holmdel may be reached at 732-241-5554.

The Villas of Manalapan is located at 289 Gordons Corner Road, Manalapan, NJ 07726. For information, or to schedule a tour, the Villas may be reached at 732-939-3158.

To learn more about the Villas, visit www.luxuryseniorlivingnj.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Barton Horowitz
Relevant Public Relations, LLC
+1 718-682-1509
bhorowitz@relevantpr.com

You just read:

NJ Retirement Community Day Spa Near Staten Island Opens Its Doors to the Public

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
MEDIA CONTACT: Barton Horowitz
Relevant Public Relations, LLC
+1 718-682-1509 bhorowitz@relevantpr.com
Company/Organization
Relevant Public Relations, LLC
1150 South Ave. -- suite 303
Staten Island, New York, 10314
United States
+1 917-715-8761
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Relevant Public Relations LLC is a New York City multimedia public relations/marketing and commercial copywriting company. Our solid reputation is backed by a track record of successfully guiding businesses, professional practices and organizations of all sizes to greater heights.

Relevant Public Relations LLC

More From This Author
NJ Retirement Community Day Spa Near Staten Island Opens Its Doors to the Public
Villas of Holmdel, N.J., Convenient to Staten Island, N.Y., to Host Free Happy Hour, Live Hula Show
Alzheimer’s Awareness Spotlighted by Independent- and Assisted-Living New Jersey Senior Community Near Staten Island
View All Stories From This Author