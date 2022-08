NJ Retirement Community Day Spa Near Staten Island Opens Its Doors to the Public

The luxurious Spa at the Villas of Holmdel offers a host of sensibly priced revitalizing treatments.

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health and fitness savvy individuals within reach of Monmouth County, N.J., can now take full advantage of the Spa at the Villas of Holmdel . The posh facility, one of many featured amenities for residents of the luxurious Villas of Holmdel independent- and assisted-living retirement community, has opened its doors to the public.Convenient to Staten Island, N.Y., the upscale day spa provides a tranquil environment designed to leave visitors refreshed and invigorated.The Spa at the Villas of Holmdel offers a host of sensibly priced revitalizing facial treatments; body treatments; a variety of massage modalities, as well as relaxing facials with organic products by Pevonia; and patrons may opt to conclude their spa treatment in the facility’s infrared sauna.BOOK AN APPOINTMENTTo learn more about the spa, or to schedule an appointment, call 862-682-4379.ABOUT THE VILLAS The Villas is a luxury senior living community with locations in Holmdel, N.J., and Manalapan, N.J., where you can take life to the next level, enjoy a host of high-end amenities, and embrace a concierge lifestyle.Orchestrated by Hackensack Meridian Health, the Villas is uniquely focused on wellness and prevention – and ideal for singles and couples alike.Mirroring the ambiance and accommodations of a world-class resort, the luxurious community offers a unique arrangement of supervision and increased healthcare with onsite physician services.Embracing independent-living, assisted-living, skilled-nursing and memory-care needs on specialized floors, the Villas eliminates the need to relocate elsewhere due to health issues, allowing couples to remain together in a comforting, well-managed, posh environment.The Villas of Holmdel is located at 200 Commons Way, Holmdel NJ 07733. For information, or to schedule a tour, The Villas of Holmdel may be reached at 732-241-5554.The Villas of Manalapan is located at 289 Gordons Corner Road, Manalapan, NJ 07726. For information, or to schedule a tour, the Villas may be reached at 732-939-3158.To learn more about the Villas, visit www.luxuryseniorlivingnj.com