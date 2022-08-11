Florida PSC Urges Safe Digging Awareness on National 811 Day



TALLAHASSEE — August 11 is National Safe Digging Day (811 Day), and the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) wants to remind Florida residents to call 8-1-1 before any digging project.

“With more time spent at home these past few years, do-it-yourself outdoor projects that require digging have become more popular,” said PSC Commissioner Gabriella Passidomo. “To prevent accidents and injuries, and save associated time and money, the PSC urges Florida residents to call Sunshine 811 at least two days before breaking ground on any digging site.” Your Florida 811 call connects you to Sunshine 811. Their operators notify your local utilities, who will send locators to your dig site to mark the approximate location of buried lines with flags or paint. Breaking underground utility lines can result in steep fines, unexpected costs, and long delays while repairs occur. Calling 8-1-1 or visiting www.call811.com has proven to be the foremost preventive measure in excavation safety and damage prevention. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), research has revealed that if someone calls 8-1-1 before they dig, they have a 99 percent chance of avoiding an incident, injury, harm to the environment, and even death. View the PSC’s call 8-1-1 public service announcement here. About 811 Day 811 Day is an annual initiative led by the U.S. Department of Transportation's PHMSA to ensure the practice of safe digging in communities by calling 8-1-1, a nationwide toll-free number, before any excavation project. For more information on 811 Day, please visit www.sunshine811.com. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.