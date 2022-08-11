Mughal & McRae Announces Exciting Changes as Tina Engineer-McRae Leads the Firm into a New Era
Tina Engineer-McRae takes up full management, driving growth and stature, as co-founder Ameer Mughal leaves to pursue new business interestsMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mughal & McRae, the leading minority-owned executive search and leadership advisory firm in North America, today announced that co-founder Ameer Mughal has decided to leave the firm to explore new opportunities. Co-Founder Tina Engineer-McRae continues her leadership as the firm achieves validation from prominent business associations, and delivers on its commitments to diversity, equity & inclusion.
“I am exceptionally proud of how we developed the business into the firm it is today, partnering with established organizations, hyper-growth and early-stage disruptors,” comments Tina Engineer-McRae, President, Mughal & McRae. “I wish Ameer the very best, and I am excited to lead Mughal & McRae into the next era”.
Mughal & McRae was established in South Florida in 2007 with the express intent of providing a ‘concierge experience’ in executive search, with a core focus on building diverse leadership teams for their clients. In the last 12 months more than 60 percent of placements have been diverse talent. In addition to its core executive search services, leadership advisory services, led by Senior Vice President Valérie Derome, is delivering exponential growth through a unique blend of design thinking and flair for talent leadership.
“We are energized about our future,” says Tina Engineer-McRae, “We recently gained certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by WBENC, we are members of distinguished network CHIEF for the most powerful women in leadership, and through our Senior Client Director Fernando Vega, we are a Certified Diversity & Inclusion Recruiter. Our unique approach to client relationships is thus complemented by officially recognized capabilities essential to our clients and to us as change-makers.”
About MUGHAL & McRAE
Mughal & McRae is the leading minority-owned executive search & leadership advisory firm in North America. Through a distinctive ‘concierge’ approach, the firm collaborates with Fortune 1000, mid-size, hypergrowth, start-up, private equity-backed and non-profit organizations to attract and retain the best disruptors and agents of change across all major industries. Leadership advisory programs deliver the full suite of talent solutions for organizations and individuals, optimizing team structure, the cultural environment and performance. Diversity, equity & inclusion is in the firm’s DNA, and it is accredited by AIRS as a Certified Diversity & Inclusion Recruiter.
The firm will operate as Mughal & McRae until further notice. For more information, visit www.mughalmcrae.com.
