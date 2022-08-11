Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implants Market To Garner USD 7505.26 Million Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implants Market

Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implants Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implants Market which was USD 4,603.62 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 7505.26 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Some of the major players operating in the orthopedic implants market are:

Zimmer Biomet (U.S)

Smith & Nephew plc (U.K)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Stryker (U.S)

Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

NuVasive, Inc. (U.S)

DJO, LLC (U.S)

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

OSSTEM IMPLANT CO., LTD. (South Korea)

Narang Medical Limited (U.S)

Globus Medical (U.S)

Arthrex, Inc. (U.S)

CONMED Corporation (U.S)

Integra LifeSciences Corporation (U.S)

RTI Surgical (U.S)

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (U.S)

Corin Group (U.K)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S)

Internal fixation surgery, which entails the placement of implants to cure broken bones, frequently employs orthopaedic devices for anchoring fractured bones. Accidents and sports injuries are becoming more common around the world, which is propelling the market forward. The number of orthopaedic surgeries is increasing, which is hastening the use of orthopaedic devices. In addition, technological advancements are increasing the demand for orthopaedic equipment.

Orthopedic implants are used to change or support a missing or damaged bone or joint in a patient’s body. The orthopaedic implants are intended to cure deformities or fractures, among other things, in order to restore normal skeletal function and stable body posture. The orthopaedic implants market has transformed as a result of technological advancements, which has resulted in a shift away from traditional surgical methods and toward the usage of current fixation and prosthetic devices.

Orthopedic Implants Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in the geriatric population

The market is being pushed by an ageing population and rising rates of osteoarthritis and osteoporosis around the world. Furthermore, increased medical tourism and technological improvements have played an important role in the global market’s expansion. The Orthopedic Implants Market is being driven by factors such as an increase in the geriatric population, a high risk of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis, as well as an increase in joint replacement and sports accidents around the world. Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2029, fractures and trauma cases are also expected to increase the Orthopedic Implants Market. Furthermore, technical advancements such as 3D printing and smart sensors, both of which have a high product penetration, are boosting market growth.

Restraints/Challenges

However, the orthopaedic implants market’s growth may be hampered by tight government standards for approval of orthopaedic implants, as well as the high cost of treatments including orthopaedic implant therapy.

Screws are crucial for the stability of most screw-plate fixation devices, and they are frequently associated with failure owing to pull-out caused by poor screw purchase or bone loss. Plates provide anatomic fracture reduction with open procedures as well as stability for early muscle-tendon unit and joint function, but they must be safeguarded from premature weight-bearing. The possibility of bone refracture following plate removal, stress protection, osteoporosis beneath a plate, plate irritation, and, in rare circumstances, an immunologic reaction are all disadvantages of plate fixation.

This orthopedic implants market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the orthopedic implants market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implants Market Scope

The orthopedic implants market is segmented on the basis of product, type, biomaterial and end- user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Reconstructive Joint Replacements

Knee Replacement Implants

Hip Replacement Implants

Extremities

Upper Extremity Reconstruction

Elbow

Shoulder

Hand Wrist

Lower Extremity Reconstruction

Upper

Lower

Spinal Implants

Spinal Fusion Implants

Thoracolumbar Devices

Interbody Fusion Devices

Cervical Fixation Devices

Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) Devices

Balloon Kyphoplasty Devices

Vertebroplasty Devices

Motion Preservation Devices/Non-Fusion Devices

Dynamic Stabilization Devices

Artificial Disc Replacement Devices

Annulus Repair Devices

Nuclear Disc Prostheses

Dental Implants

Root Form Dental Implants

Plate Form Dental Implants

Trauma and Craniomaxillofacial

Orthobiologics

Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)

Allograft

Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP)

Viscosupplementation Products

Synthetic Bone Substitutes

Others

Others

Type

Knee

Hip

Wrist and Shoulder

Dental

Spine

Ankle

Others

Biomaterial

Metallic Biomaterials

Stainless Steel

Titanium Alloy

Cobalt Alloy

Others

Ceramic Biomaterials

Polymers Biomaterials

Others

End-User

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Signal Centers

Others

