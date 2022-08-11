Changing Traffic Pattern on I-70 Eastbound from Bridgeport to the Wheeling Tunnel on Monday, August 22.

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Monday, August 22, at 8:00 AM, there will be a change in traffic pattern on I-70 Eastbound from Bridgeport (Exit 225) to

the Wheeling Tunnel. This change in traffic pattern will eliminate the crossover at this location and restore Eastbound traffic to the Eastbound ODOT, Back Channel, and Fort

Henry Bridges.





Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can

be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances

could change the project schedule.



​