West Virginia DMV launches new digital service: REAL ID Headstart

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced today that residents now have a new, convenient option for getting their REAL ID ahead of the federal deadline on May 3, 2023.



The DMV’s new digital service – REAL ID Headstart – offers an easy and guided path through pre-enrollment by allowing applicants to verify their identity, upload required documents, and schedule their REAL ID appointment.



REAL ID Headstart is available at dmv.wv.gov.



REAL ID Headstart leverages industry-leading solutions from LexisNexis® Risk Solutions to quickly and securely verify identity and verify the authenticity of identity-related documentation. Identity and residency documents are reviewed by the DMV and approved prior to a scheduled appointment, helping to ensure that the correct documentation is in place. The documents are presented and inspected at the appointment, removing the burdensome task of scanning the materials, saving West Virginians valuable time.



“I’m thrilled to announce REAL ID Headstart as the latest addition to our digital services, which are making the DMV more convenient to everyday West Virginians. As always, we appreciate the support of Governor Justice, whose vision of making the DMV the best it can be is at the core of everything we do,” said DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier. “We know that the rush is coming as the REAL ID deadline approaches. While many West Virginians already have a REAL ID, this new service shows that we’re still doing everything in our power to help minimize the crowds in regional offices.”



West Virginia is one of only a few states to offer a REAL ID pre-enrollment service like REAL ID Headstart. While the federal REAL ID Act still requires the required documents be presented in-person and verified by the DMV, a change to the federal law is in progress to support a completely digital upgrade. Once the act is amended, the DMV aims to enhance REAL ID Headstart to support the digital process with no in-person visit required.​​