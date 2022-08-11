Respected Roots Launches Two New Products Using Premium Natural Ingredients

The Respected Roots Co-Creators Jason Hawkins and Jaret Patterson The Hair & Scalp Oil Contains: Rosehip Oil, Argan Oil, Sesame Oil, Tea Tree Oil, Coconut Oil And Jojoba Oil. The Beard Oil Contains: Tea Tree Oil, Coconut Oil, Apricot Oil, Grapeseed Oil And Jojoba Oil.

Respected Roots, a black owned premium grooming line has done it again with the release of their Hair & Scalp Oil and Beard Oil.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Respected Roots, a leader in the premium, natural grooming industry, have launched new oils for skin, hair and beard to meet consumers’ evolving personal care needs. With these new products, Respected Roots is empowering consumers to personalize their grooming routine with products that fit their dynamic day-to-day issues.

Respected Roots product line features premium all natural products designed for people who are looking for high quality natural products to repair, rejuvenate and replenish their hair, skin and body.

According to Jaret Patterson, Respected Roots Co-Founder, "Our Hair & Scalp and Beard Oils, traditionally made with natural ingredients, has helped many women and men with problems such as hair growth, patchy beards and dry skin. We have also used the same premium ingredients to create other healthy hair, beard and skin care products such as body butters, beard conditioner and foaming co-wash."

Jason Hawkins, Respected Roots Co-Founder adds, “As an black owned brand within the grooming industry, it is our responsibility to continue to innovate and offer new grooming solutions to meet the changing needs of our consumers. We are excited to bring this consumer-inspired product to market.”

Currently, you can find Respected Roots products online www.respectedroots.com or at one of our ten physical locations.

The Hair and Scalp and Beard Oils Include:

The Hair & Scalp Oil Contains: Rosehip Oil, Argan Oil, Sesame Oil, Tea Tree Oil, Coconut Oil And Jojoba Oil. ($17.99). The Hair & Scalp Oil Has Been Formulated To Promote Healthy Hair & Scalp, Fight Dry Scalp And Dandruff, Promote Hair Growth, Protect Hair From The Elements (Uv Rays), Thicken Hair Shaft, (Volumizing) And Anti-Aging (Fights Gray Hair).

The Beard Oil Contains: Tea Tree Oil, Coconut Oil, Apricot Oil, Grapeseed Oil And Jojoba Oil. ($17.99). The Hair & Scalp Oil Has Been Formulated To Promote Healthy Hair & Scalp, Fight Dry Scalp And Dandruff, Promote Hair Growth, Protect Hair From The Elements (Uv Rays), Volumizing (Makes Beard Look Fuller And Thicker) Add Healthy Sheen, Smell Great, Softens Bear Dand Anti-Aging (Fights Gray Hair).

