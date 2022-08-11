Submit Release
News Search

There were 832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,781 in the last 365 days.

Respected Roots Launches Two New Products Using Premium Natural Ingredients

The Respected Roots Personal Grooming Line Co-Creators Jason Hawkins and Jaret Patterson

The Respected Roots Co-Creators Jason Hawkins and Jaret Patterson

Respected Roots Hair & Scalp Oi

The Hair & Scalp Oil Contains: Rosehip Oil, Argan Oil, Sesame Oil, Tea Tree Oil, Coconut Oil And Jojoba Oil.

Respected Roots Beard Oi

The Beard Oil Contains: Tea Tree Oil, Coconut Oil, Apricot Oil, Grapeseed Oil And Jojoba Oil.

Respected Roots, a black owned premium grooming line has done it again with the release of their Hair & Scalp Oil and Beard Oil.

Our Hair & Scalp and Beard Oils, traditionally made with natural ingredients, has helped many women and men with problems such as hair growth, patchy beards and dry skin.”
— Jaret Patterson

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Respected Roots, a leader in the premium, natural grooming industry, have launched new oils for skin, hair and beard to meet consumers’ evolving personal care needs. With these new products, Respected Roots is empowering consumers to personalize their grooming routine with products that fit their dynamic day-to-day issues.

Respected Roots product line features premium all natural products designed for people who are looking for high quality natural products to repair, rejuvenate and replenish their hair, skin and body.

According to Jaret Patterson, Respected Roots Co-Founder, "Our Hair & Scalp and Beard Oils, traditionally made with natural ingredients, has helped many women and men with problems such as hair growth, patchy beards and dry skin. We have also used the same premium ingredients to create other healthy hair, beard and skin care products such as body butters, beard conditioner and foaming co-wash."

Jason Hawkins, Respected Roots Co-Founder adds, “As an black owned brand within the grooming industry, it is our responsibility to continue to innovate and offer new grooming solutions to meet the changing needs of our consumers. We are excited to bring this consumer-inspired product to market.”

Currently, you can find Respected Roots products online www.respectedroots.com or at one of our ten physical locations.

The Hair and Scalp and Beard Oils Include:

The Hair & Scalp Oil Contains: Rosehip Oil, Argan Oil, Sesame Oil, Tea Tree Oil, Coconut Oil And Jojoba Oil. ($17.99). The Hair & Scalp Oil Has Been Formulated To Promote Healthy Hair & Scalp, Fight Dry Scalp And Dandruff, Promote Hair Growth, Protect Hair From The Elements (Uv Rays), Thicken Hair Shaft, (Volumizing) And Anti-Aging (Fights Gray Hair).

The Beard Oil Contains: Tea Tree Oil, Coconut Oil, Apricot Oil, Grapeseed Oil And Jojoba Oil. ($17.99). The Hair & Scalp Oil Has Been Formulated To Promote Healthy Hair & Scalp, Fight Dry Scalp And Dandruff, Promote Hair Growth, Protect Hair From The Elements (Uv Rays), Volumizing (Makes Beard Look Fuller And Thicker) Add Healthy Sheen, Smell Great, Softens Bear Dand Anti-Aging (Fights Gray Hair).

Nikki Woods
Respected Roots
+1 214-693-2801
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

The Respected Roots Origin Story - Why We Do What We Do!

You just read:

Respected Roots Launches Two New Products Using Premium Natural Ingredients

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Music Industry, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.