Respected Roots Celebrates The Grand Opening of Their Newest DC Area Mall Location

The Respected Roots Personal Grooming Product Line The Respected Roots Co-Creators Jason Hawkins and Jaret Patterson The Respected Roots Goddess Kit

The Respected Roots personal grooming line continues to grow with their newest location in the Potomac Mills Mall.

WOODBRIDGE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Respected Roots Will Celebrate The Grand Opening of Their Newest Location in Potomac Mills Mall

Respected Roots, a leader in the male grooming and skincare industry, will be opening its doors for the first time in Potomac Mills Mall on May 7th.

Respected Roots burst onto the personal grooming line scene in 2015 through the creation of their beard butter. They discovered that there was a demand for a cost-effective product that could naturally produce the results of a healthier beard through our search. The Original Scent Beard Butter was created and brought to the market for mass consumption after a series of testing and development. Today, you can find the Respected Roots products in our more than ten store locations, including Atlanta and Lawrenceville, GA, Houston, TX, Hanover, MD, Arlington, VA, Nashville, TN, Kingston, Jamaica, and online.

Respected Roots takes pride in the quality of their products, using key ingredients that naturally make the emollients, protectants, antiseptics, and antioxidants that create optimal skin and hair health.

The company also takes pride in positively impacting the communities where their mall locations are, so Respected Roots will hold a job fair during the grand opening offering local youth and community members a chance to be on our team.

"This is an opportunity for Jared and myself to work with the young people in our schools. We want to teach them entrepreneurial principles so they can make a difference in their communities as well," Co-Creator Jason Hawkins explains. "We can't say thank you enough, but we're trying … with not just words but actions."

Co-Creator Jaret Patterson echoed that sentiment, saying, "It's essential for Jason and myself to always show love and support to the people who love and support us and with DC and the surrounding cities - the love and support have been amazing."

Join the Respected Roots team at the kiosk grand opening (Next to the Nike Store) on May 7th from 12 pm - 4 pm EST to meet the Co-Creators Jared and Jason, experience the products and learn more about how to join the Respected Roots Team.

About The Co-Creators:

Jason L. Hawkins positions the company to be competitive within its industry by creating effective target marketing/sales campaigns, innovative product concepts, and optimal customer service skills. Acquired through education and experience, his sound leadership ability and business acumen bring us efficient sales and operational processes.

Jaret Patterson positions the company to be competitive within its industry by taking innovative product concepts to develop a full premier product line. His superior craftsmanship and engineering skills create our brand exclusivity by cultivating and handcrafting all-natural ingredients gathered worldwide. He brings modern wisdom of natural, holistic personal care through his exposure to generations of family tradition and knowledge.

The Respected Roots Origin Story - Why We Do What We Do!