Respected Roots Will Celebrate The Grand Opening of Their Newest Location in The King of Prussia Mall

The Respected Roots Personal Grooming Product Line The Respected Roots Co-Creators Jason Hawkins and Jaret Patterson The Respected Roots Goddess Kit

The Respected Roots personal grooming line grows to 12 locations including their newest location in King of Prussia Mall

It's essential for Jason (Hawkins) and myself to always show love and support to the people who love and support us and with Philly and the surrounding cities - the love and support have been amazing.” — Jaret Patterson

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Respected Roots, a leader in the male grooming and skincare industry, opens its newest mall location in the King of Prussia Mall on Saturday, June 4th.

Respected Roots has dominated the male grooming and skincare industry since the creation of their beard butter in 2015. They discovered that there was a demand for a cost-effective product that could naturally produce the results of a healthier beard through our search. The Original Scent Beard Butter was created and brought to the market for mass consumption after a series of testing and development. Today, you can find the Respected Roots products in our more than ten store locations, including Atlanta and Lawrenceville, GA, Houston, TX, Hanover, MD, Arlington, VA, Potomac Mills, Va, Nashville, TN, Kingston, Jamaica, and online.

Respected Roots takes pride in the quality of their products, using key ingredients that naturally make the emollients, protectants, antiseptics, and antioxidants that create optimal skin and hair health.

The Respected Roots Body Butter - a fan favorite - is a unisex total body moisturizer - made using only natural, premium ingredients such as Shea Butter, Tea Tree Oil, and Apricot Oil.

Traditional lotions and body creams are ineffective because they can contain up to 80% water, while our premium formula contains no water at all. This means that our product will last you all day without the need to re-apply every few minutes.

In addition to the quality of the products, the company also takes pride in positively impacting the communities where their mall locations are, so Respected Roots will hold a job fair sponsored by their non profit organization The Brotherhood Initiative. The job fair will occur during the grand opening offering local youth and community members a chance to be on our team.

"This is an opportunity for Jaret and myself to work with the young people in our schools. We want to teach them entrepreneurial principles so they can make a difference in their communities as well," Co-Creator Jason Hawkins explains. "We can't say thank you enough, but we're trying … with not just words but actions."

Join the Respected Roots team at the kiosk grand opening (Next to Shake Shack and Tiffany’s) on June 4th from 12 pm - 4 pm EST to meet the Co-Creators Jared and Jason, experience the products and learn more about how to join the Respected Roots Team.

About The Co-Creators:

Jason L. Hawkins positions the company to be competitive within its industry by creating effective target marketing/sales campaigns, innovative product concepts, and optimal customer service skills. Acquired through education and experience, his sound leadership ability and business acumen bring us efficient sales and operational processes.

Jaret Patterson positions the company to be competitive within its industry by taking innovative product concepts to develop a full premier product line. His superior craftsmanship and engineering skills create our brand exclusivity by cultivating and handcrafting all-natural ingredients gathered worldwide. He brings modern wisdom of natural, holistic personal care through his exposure to generations of family tradition and knowledge.

Media Contact:

Nikki Woods

Director of Marketing

Nikki@RespectedRoots.com

(214) 693-2801

www.RespectedRoots.com

https://www.instagram.com/respectedroots/

https://www.facebook.com/RespectedRoots/

Respected Roots - Grand Opening in King of Prussia Mall