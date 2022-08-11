Track and Trace Solutions Market to Account USD 14.89 billion at a CAGR of 15.41% in the Forecast Period of 2022-2029

Track and Trace Solutions Market Comprehensive Insights by Status, Industry Share and Forecast to 2029

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Track and Trace Solutions market report suggests that the market is supposed to grow during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. With the proper use of excellent practice models and brilliant method of research, this outstanding market report is generated which aids businesses to unearth the greatest opportunities to prosper in the market. Not to mention, this market report delivers an exhaustive study with respect to present and upcoming opportunities which shed light on the future investment in the market. Track and Trace Solutions market survey report provides clients with the information on their business scenario with which they can build business strategies to thrive in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the track and trace solutions market which was USD 4.1 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 14.89 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 15.41% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Track and Trace Solutions Market Includes:

OPTEL GROUP (Canada)

Mettler-Toledo (U.S)

Systech International (U.S)

TraceLink Inc. (U.S)

Antares Vision S.p.A (Italy)

SAP (Germany)

Xyntek Incorporated (U.S)

SEA Vision (Italy)

Syntegon (Germany)

Körber AG (Switzerland)

Siemens (Germany)

Global Track and Trace Solutions Market Scope and Market Size

The global track and trace solutions market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Software

Plant Manager

Line Controller

Enterprise and Network Manager

Bundle Tracking

Case Tracking

Warehouse and Shipment Manager

Hardware Components

Printing and Marking

Barcode Scanners

Application

Serialization

Carton Serialization

Bottle Serialization

Medical Device Serialization

Blister Serialization

Vial and Ampoule Serialization

Aggregation

Case Aggregation

Pallet Aggregation

End User

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Food Industry

Medical Device Companies

Cosmetic Industry

Other

Competitive Landscape and Track and Trace Solutions Market Share Analysis:

The Track and Trace Solutions market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Track and Trace Solutions market.

Track and Trace Solutions Market Dynamics:-

Drivers

Stringent regulations and standards for the implementation of serialization

In order to improve supply chain efficiency in the healthcare business, many governments are working to adopt specific legislation requiring serialisation in track and trace systems. Track and trace solutions are necessary throughout the pharmaceutical supply chain in Europe. According to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, the pharmaceutical industry in Europe utilises a common coding scheme. The 2001/83/EC directive was updated in response to the rising problem of counterfeit drugs and the necessity to set drug serialisation requirements. The European Union released the Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD) Safety Features Delegated Regulation, which states that serialisation of certified drug goods will be a legal requirement for businesses in the EU beginning in early 2019.

Rise of counterfeit goods

Regulatory compliance has been an ever-increasing requirement to maintain product authenticity around the world. The global proliferation of counterfeit goods has prompted a surge in the use of track and trace systems across a variety of industries. The majority of industrialised countries have already implemented these solutions to limit the danger of product recalls, illness outbreaks, brand tarnishing, and unlawful parallel supply chains that foster illegal logistics and crime. Growing government and regulatory actions are opening the way for a greater adoption of track and trace technologies. Serialization has long been the most used way to track and trace products worldwide.

Rising adoption in the pharmaceutical industry

Increased usage in the pharmaceutical industry for product I.D. verification, packaging, and logistics management will drive the global market. Government rules throughout the world requiring pharmaceutical companies to serialise their pharmaceuticals and technology advancements in track and trace systems are projected to fuel the track and trace solutions market's growth over the forecast period.

Table of Contents: Global Track and Trace Solutions Market

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insight

5 Market Overview

6 Covid-19 Impact on Track and Trace Solutions in Healthcare Industry

7 Global Track and Trace Solutions Market, by Product Type

8 Global Track and Trace Solutions Market, by Modality

9 Global Track and Trace Solutions Market, by Type

10 Global Track and Trace Solutions Market, by Mode

11 Global Track and Trace Solutions Market, by End User

12 Global Track and Trace Solutions Market, by Geography

13 Global Track and Trace Solutions Market, Company Landscape

14 Swot Analysis

15 Company Profiles

16 Questionnaire

17 Related Reports

