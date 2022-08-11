Dairy Desserts Market To Grow At Rate Of 4.27% Through 2029 | Trends and Business Opportunities

Global Dairy Desserts Market

Market Analysis and Insights Global Dairy Desserts Market

The dairy desserts market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 4.27% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on dairy desserts market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the demand for the product for various applications globally is escalating the growth of dairy desserts market.

Companies Covered in Dairy Desserts Market: DANA DAIRY GROUP, DANONE, General Mills Inc., LACTALIS, Nestlé Group, The Kraft Heinz Company., Unilever, Britannia Industries, GCMMF, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Parag Milk Foods, THE WHITEWAVE FOODS COMPANY, Parmalat S.p.A., Royal Friesland Campina N.V., Silver Pail, Agropur cooperative, LION, and Coolhull Farm

Dairy desserts refer to the dairy products that are produced from milk which are known to be highly rich in nutrients such as potassium, protein, vitamins, calcium and phosphorous. These desserts provide a delicious taste and come in attractive packaging.

The increase in health consciousness among population across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of dairy desserts market. The rise in constant innovation in the addition of new flavours in dairy desserts, and high demand for ice-creams and sweet dishes accelerate the market growth. The availability of the various sources mainly including the chocolates, vanilla and fruit for better taste, and increase in popularity owning to the attractive packaging further influence the market. Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle surge in disposable income and growth in awareness regarding health benefits extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

On the other hand, increase in the prevalence of lactose intolerance among population and stringent regulations are expected to obstruct the market growth. The inclination towards vegan diet is projected to challenge the dairy desserts market in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Global Dairy Desserts Market Scope and Market Size

The dairy desserts market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, livestock and packaging material. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the dairy desserts market is segmented into ice-creams, yoghurt, custards and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the dairy desserts market is segmented into store based and non-store based. Store based are further segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores and others.

On the basis of livestock, the dairy desserts market is segmented into poultry, ruminants, swine, aquaculture, pet food and others.

On the basis of packaging material, the dairy desserts market is segmented into paper, metal, plastic, glass and others.

Regional Analysis of Dairy Desserts Market:

The dairy desserts market is analyzed and market size, volume information is provided by country, type, distribution channel, livestock and packaging material as referenced above.

The countries covered in the global dairy desserts market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Europe dominates the dairy desserts market because of the high consumption of desserts along with the availability of the desserts within the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the high focus on the marketing in the region.

The country section of the dairy desserts market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

