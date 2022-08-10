Senate Bill 1308 Printer's Number 1869
PENNSYLVANIA, August 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1869
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1308
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, COLLETT AND PHILLIPS-HILL,
AUGUST 10, 2022
REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,
AUGUST 10, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 4 (Amusements) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in table games, further providing for table game
taxes.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 13A62(b)(3) of Title 4 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 13A62. Table game taxes.
* * *
(b) Deposits and distributions.--
* * *
(3) [The] Notwithstanding section 2502.1 of the act of
March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of
1971, or any other provision of law, the tax imposed under
subsection (a) shall be deposited into the [General Fund]
Property Tax Relief Fund.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17