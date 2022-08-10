Senate Bill 1308 Printer's Number 1869

PENNSYLVANIA, August 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1869

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1308

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, COLLETT AND PHILLIPS-HILL,

AUGUST 10, 2022

REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,

AUGUST 10, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 4 (Amusements) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in table games, further providing for table game

taxes.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 13A62(b)(3) of Title 4 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 13A62. Table game taxes.

* * *

(b) Deposits and distributions.--

* * *

(3) [The] Notwithstanding section 2502.1 of the act of

March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of

1971, or any other provision of law, the tax imposed under

subsection (a) shall be deposited into the [General Fund]

Property Tax Relief Fund.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

