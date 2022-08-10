Submit Release
Senate Bill 1309 Printer's Number 1870

PENNSYLVANIA, August 10 - tobacco and tobacco-related products, including cigars, pipe

tobacco and smoking accessories, comprise at least 50% of the

gross annual sales. This term does not include a stand-alone

kiosk or establishment comprised solely of cigarette vending

machines.

"Volunteer ambulance service." As defined in section 102 of

the act of July 31, 2003 (P.L.73, No.17), known as the Volunteer

Fire Company and Volunteer Ambulance Service Grant Act.

"Volunteer fire company." As defined in section 102 of the

act of July 31, 2003 (P.L.73, No.17), known as the Volunteer

Fire Company and Volunteer Ambulance Service Grant Act.

"Volunteer rescue company." As defined in section 102 of the

act of July 31, 2003 (P.L.73, No.17), known as the Volunteer

Fire Company and Volunteer Ambulance Service Grant Act.]

"Smoking." Inhaling, exhaling, burning or carrying any

lighted or heated cigar, cigarette, pipe, hookah or any other

lighted or heated tobacco or plant product intended for

inhalation, including marijuana, whether natural or synthetic,

in any manner or form. The term includes the use of an

electronic smoking device which creates an aerosol or vapor, in

any manner or form.

"Workplace." An indoor area serving as a place of

employment, occupation, business, trade, craft, professional or

volunteer activity. The term includes work areas, private

offices, employee lounges, restrooms, conference rooms, meeting

rooms, classrooms, employee cafeterias, hallways, construction

sites, temporary offices and work vehicles.

Section 3. Prohibition.

* * *

(b) Exceptions.--Subsection (a) shall not apply to any of

