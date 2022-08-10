Senate Bill 1309 Printer's Number 1870
PENNSYLVANIA, August 10 - tobacco and tobacco-related products, including cigars, pipe
tobacco and smoking accessories, comprise at least 50% of the
gross annual sales. This term does not include a stand-alone
kiosk or establishment comprised solely of cigarette vending
machines.
"Volunteer ambulance service." As defined in section 102 of
the act of July 31, 2003 (P.L.73, No.17), known as the Volunteer
Fire Company and Volunteer Ambulance Service Grant Act.
"Volunteer fire company." As defined in section 102 of the
act of July 31, 2003 (P.L.73, No.17), known as the Volunteer
Fire Company and Volunteer Ambulance Service Grant Act.
"Volunteer rescue company." As defined in section 102 of the
act of July 31, 2003 (P.L.73, No.17), known as the Volunteer
Fire Company and Volunteer Ambulance Service Grant Act.]
"Smoking." Inhaling, exhaling, burning or carrying any
lighted or heated cigar, cigarette, pipe, hookah or any other
lighted or heated tobacco or plant product intended for
inhalation, including marijuana, whether natural or synthetic,
in any manner or form. The term includes the use of an
electronic smoking device which creates an aerosol or vapor, in
any manner or form.
"Workplace." An indoor area serving as a place of
employment, occupation, business, trade, craft, professional or
volunteer activity. The term includes work areas, private
offices, employee lounges, restrooms, conference rooms, meeting
rooms, classrooms, employee cafeterias, hallways, construction
sites, temporary offices and work vehicles.
Section 3. Prohibition.
* * *
(b) Exceptions.--Subsection (a) shall not apply to any of
