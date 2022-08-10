Senate Bill 1310 Printer's Number 1872

PENNSYLVANIA, August 10 - for use by residential purchasers and used only in a residence.

The term shall not include an automated typewriter, electronic

printer, mobile telephone, portable handheld calculator,

portable digital assistant, MP3 player or other similar device

or computer peripheral.

"Computer monitor." An electronic device only used in a

residence that has a cathode-ray tube or other panel display

primarily intended to display information from a computer or

other commonly used electronic device and marketed to and

intended for use by residential purchasers. The term shall not

include an all-in-one computer, laptop, notebook or tablet.

"Computer peripheral." A keyboard, mouse, cable or other

device marketed to and intended for use by residential

purchasers for external use with a computer.

"Covered electronic device" or "CED." An electronic device

under this chapter, including EFDs, computers, printers,

videocassette recorders, portable digital music players, digital

video disc players, computer peripherals, any computer monitors

or televisions which are not EFDs and other electronic devices.

The term shall not include any of the following:

(1) an electronic device that is a part of a motor

vehicle or any component part of a motor vehicle assembled by

or for a vehicle manufacturer or franchised dealer, including

replacement parts for use in a motor vehicle;

(2) an electronic device that is functionally or

physically part of a larger piece of equipment or that is

taken out of service from an industrial, commercial,

commercial retail, library checkout, traffic control, kiosk,

security, other than household security, governmental,

agricultural or medical setting, including, but not limited

20220SB1310PN1872 - 4 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30