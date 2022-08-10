Senate Bill 1310 Printer's Number 1872
PENNSYLVANIA, August 10 - for use by residential purchasers and used only in a residence.
The term shall not include an automated typewriter, electronic
printer, mobile telephone, portable handheld calculator,
portable digital assistant, MP3 player or other similar device
or computer peripheral.
"Computer monitor." An electronic device only used in a
residence that has a cathode-ray tube or other panel display
primarily intended to display information from a computer or
other commonly used electronic device and marketed to and
intended for use by residential purchasers. The term shall not
include an all-in-one computer, laptop, notebook or tablet.
"Computer peripheral." A keyboard, mouse, cable or other
device marketed to and intended for use by residential
purchasers for external use with a computer.
"Covered electronic device" or "CED." An electronic device
under this chapter, including EFDs, computers, printers,
videocassette recorders, portable digital music players, digital
video disc players, computer peripherals, any computer monitors
or televisions which are not EFDs and other electronic devices.
The term shall not include any of the following:
(1) an electronic device that is a part of a motor
vehicle or any component part of a motor vehicle assembled by
or for a vehicle manufacturer or franchised dealer, including
replacement parts for use in a motor vehicle;
(2) an electronic device that is functionally or
physically part of a larger piece of equipment or that is
taken out of service from an industrial, commercial,
commercial retail, library checkout, traffic control, kiosk,
security, other than household security, governmental,
agricultural or medical setting, including, but not limited
