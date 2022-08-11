VideoProc’s 2nd Round Travel Video Contest Buzzing with Activity

Share Your Travel Photo or Video, Win Prizes and Gifts

VideoProc Team summons travel lovers to the Round 2 Travel Video Contest. It prepares for participants different travel gifts such as PowerShot G7 X Mark III.

The second round begins, and we wish you can record and share your travel memories and life through the video contest.” — Coco Mou, the event planner

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VideoProc Team from Digiarty Software summons travel enthusiasts to the Round 2 Travel Video Contest that is at full blast. It prepares for tourists and voyagers valuable gifts such as Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III, photo/video post-production software, portable chargers, travel funds, and much more. All are available before September 15, 2022: https://www.videoproc.com/campaign/travel.htm

“428 people participated in the sweepstakes of previous round of our travel contest, and 100% of them win the gifts. And among the contestants who shared their original travel photos containing food, we picked five winners randomly on August 1 and offered them the prizes we promised,” stated Coco Mou, the event planner. “Now the second round begins, and we wish you can record and share your travel memories and life through the video contest.”

The gifts from the travel video campaign are divided into two parts. The first part is a giveaway that contains six prizes for everyone. Any visitor to the page can have three chances to draw items at random and win Fotor Pro+, Easy Foto, VideoProc Converter, Photo Stamp Remover, Anker Portable Charger, and Amazon Gift Card. The second part is open to people willing to share an original travel video to enter the sweepstakes; the prizes include Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III, VideoProc Converter, Amazon Cards, and Travel Funds.

These gifts can help travelers in different ways:

1. Get a better portable recording device

A contestant in the video contest will have a chance to win a brand-new PowerShot G7 X Mark III to shoot photos with good quality and record 4K, High Dynamic Range (HDR), and time-lapse videos. The winner can enjoy built-in Flash, Wi-Fi, autofocus, and red-eye reduction features of Canon’s compact camera. It would be a brilliant pocketable solution for travelers.

2. Edit and touch up the travel videos

There are two video software programs from Digiarty Software available for travelers.

* VideoProc Vlogger offers a streamlined and non-linear way to give ordinary footage a cinematic look. It helps re-sequence clips, add epidemic sound, adjust the pacing, apply transitions, fake camera movements, add text, edit to the beat, and so on. Creators can make a travel vlog, a how-to travel guide, an experience-sharing mini-movie, or a highlight video with zero learning curve.

* VideoProc Converter is an all-in-one solution to process travel videos. By converting, it gives travel videos access to different playback devices and apps, whatever they are shot by. By compressing and resizing, it makes videos sharable to YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, WhatsApp, email, etc. It offers quick ways to solve the video format compatible problems, correct colors, fix shaky footage, remove fisheye distortion, and reduce image noise. The built-in video downloader, screen recorder, and DVD converter are good helpers to get video material.

3. Process the travel photos

Photographers may need to enhance the pictures, crop, add texts, remove backgrounds, and create collages. Or, they may want to organize large collections of travel images, search specific photos quickly, edit photo metadata, and remove watermarks/date stamps. All of these can be done with the prizes like Fotor Pro+, Easy Foto, and Photo Stamp Remover which are sponsored by the partners of the VideoProc Team.

4. Power up on the go anytime and anywhere

Anker Portable Charger is one of the gifts for participants and a necessity for a journey. It provides fast charging for mobile phones, laptops, tablets, and the like. The portable charger, featuring a travel-friendly design, a capacity of 20,000mAh, and USB-C input and output, lets travelers change a mobile device from anywhere.

5. Ease the personal economic burden

The organizer offers $200 travel funds and $50 and $25 Amazon Gift Cards for entrants to slightly reduce the personal economic burden.

The chance to win gifts in the travel video contest is equal for everyone. The winner list will be released on Sep 20th, 2022.

About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc., the developer of VideoProc, is a leading desktop software developing company in the multimedia industry. Founded in 2006, it has been involved in various areas and extended its business scope to diversified fields, including but not limited to video/audio editing, converting, downloads, recording, DVD conversion, DVD copy, and iPhone data backup. This customer-oriented company has accumulated a vast user base all over the world and evolved to be a prosperous company in the industry. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.videoproc.com

Introduction to VideoProc Travel Video Contest