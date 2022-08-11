Global Ethnic Food Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Ethnic Food Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Ethnic Food Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Ethnic Food Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the ethnic food market size is expected to grow to $67.42 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.24%. Growing immigration rates are the key factor driving the ethnic food industry growth.

The ethnic food market consists of sales of ethnic foods by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refer to a food that is eaten outside the geographical area of its origin. The term "ethnic food" refers to food that is unique to a certain region or community. Non-dominant culture cuisines such as Indian, Korean, Italian, Peruvian, Moroccan, Mexican, Brazilian, Argentina, or Chinese cuisines are all regarded as ethnic and distinct from standard western cuisine.

Global Ethnic Food Market Trends

According to the ethnic food market overview, business expansion is a key trend gaining popularity. Business expansion is done through the introduction of new products, expansion into new markets, market penetration, diversification, and other types. Major companies operating in the ethnic food market are focused on business expansion through new product developments to expand business opportunities, increase revenue streams, and enhance their position. For instance, in October 2021, General Mills, a US-based multinational manufacturer of consumer foods, expanded its Old El Paso line by creating new flavored taco shells in conjunction with crisp brand Takis. Takis Fuego's fiery chili pepper and lime flavors are combined with the convenient flat bottom of Old El Paso Stand 'N Stuff Shells to keep the taco standing on the plate and convenient to eat. Customers may simply make Mexican-style dinners in minutes with a variety of options ranging from basic taco ingredients to personalized taco concoctions. In addition, in June 2021, LIVEKINDLY Collective, a US-based plant-based food company, launched two new flagship brands, Giggling Pig and Happy Chicken, in China. Both are the first brands created in-house by the company and produced locally in the USA to cater to Chinese consumer tastes.

Global Ethnic Food Market Segments

By Food Type: Veg, Non-Veg

By Culture: American, Chinese, Japanese, Mexican, Italian, Others

By Distribution: Supermarkets or Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail Channels, Others

By Application: Restaurant, Household

By Geography: The global ethnic food market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Ethnic Food Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ethnic food global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the ethnic food global market, ethnic food global market share, ethnic food market segments and geographies, ethnic food global market players, ethnic food market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Ethnic Food Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Ajinomoto Foods, McCormick & Company Incorporated, Associated British Foods PLC, Aryzta AG, MTR Foods, Natco Foods, TRS Ltd, Tasty Bites, General Mills Inc, Wanis International Foods, Santa Maria UK Ltd, Asli Fine Foods, Nestle SA, Conagra Brands Inc, Taco Bell, B&G Foods, and Paulig Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

