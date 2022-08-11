Increasing Demand for Triathlon Clothing Market at 7.34% CAGR, Predicts DBMR by 2029

Global Triathlon Clothing Market

Triathlon Clothing Market Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Application (Men and Women) and Region, Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triathlon combines swimming, cycling, and running. This is a unisex sport where both men and women participate in this event. This sport tests strength, stamina, endurance, and agility. Therefore, this sport needs proper clothing. Hence, the rise in the number of participants in triathlon sports is propelling the demand in the Triathlon Clothing Market.

The growing commercialization and changes in lifestyles of humans in today’s generation are contributing to the market’s growth. The rising awareness programs to stay fit are a key driver of the market. Adopting activities like swimming and cycling due to their physical health benefits is accelerating the market. The rise in number of chronic diseases like obesity lets people adopt healthy and fit lifestyles, which are acting as a growth factor.

The initiatives taken by the government authorities for promoting sports and physical activities in developed and developing countries are driving the market. The core focus is on advancement in the triathlon clothing accessories, and the wide number of clothing collections along with the conduct of triathlon competitions and championships are the major factors enhancing the market’s performance.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global triathlon clothing market will project a CAGR of 7.34% for the forecast period of 2022-2029. Growth in the demand for lightweight and high quality fabric especially in the developing economies, growth and expansion of clothing and apparels industry, ever-rising participation of youngsters in triathlon and other sports coupled with increasing personal disposable income are the major factors attributable to the growth of triathlon clothing market.

Triathlon is a sport that is a combination of swimming, cycling and running. Both men and women participate in this event that tests their stamina, endurance, strength, agility and concentration. Therefore, the event requires a proper clothing to wear that is lightweight in nature, allows flexible body movement and can withstand temperature.

Key Players

The triathlon clothing market is likely to expand during the forecast period owing to the performance that has been recorded by the following companies:

De Soto Sport (Germany),

Zoot Sports (Hawaii),

Kiwami Triathlon (Kiwami) (France),

Pearl Izumi (US),

TYR Sport, Inc. (US),

Louis Garneau Sports (Canada),

Zone3 (UK),

HUUB Design (UK),

Orca (New Zealand)

Market Segments

The Triathlon Clothing Market is segmented based on type and application.

The type segment is fragmented into Tri Tops, Tri Shorts, and Tri Suits. Among these, the tri tops segment will reach a significant CAGR and market value in the forecast period. The segment will capture the highest market share because of its extensive usage in the running activities.

The application segment is segregated into men and women. The men’s segment will capture the highest market share in the forecast period. But the women segment is even going to hold a superior CAGR.

Regional Analysis

According to the geographical growth, the Triathlon Clothing Marketcovers the major regions such as North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The European market has gained the largest share due to the availability of great product collections. The regional market of Europe will achieve a higher value in the forecast period. The North American region will show a significant growth rate in the forecast period. As the region is a home for emerging industrial players in the market, it is propelling its regional market. The advancement in the colors, designs and other features of the triathlon clothing is showing a positive impact on the regional market of North America.

The other regions worldwide will also show a steady growth rate which will simultaneously drive the global market in the forecast period.

Global Triathlon Clothing Market Scope and Market Size

The triathlon clothing market is segmented on the basis of type, application and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the triathlon clothing market is segmented into tri tops, tri shorts and tri suits.

On the basis of application, the triathlon clothing market is divided into men and women.

Based on distribution channel, the triathlon clothing market is divided into online and offline. Online segment is further divided into company owned websites and e-commerce platforms. Offline segment is further divided into hypermarkets, retail stores, sports stores and supermarkets.

Table of Content

Impact of COVID-19 on the market

Impact on product availability

Impact on supply chain

Impact on store-based vs online sales

Impact on pricing

Impact on consumer buying behaviour

Short-term & long-term impact on market growth

Frequently Asked Questions

What will the market size be in 2029 and at what rate will it grow?

What are the major growth driving factors for the Triathlon Clothing Market during the forecast period?

What are the trends in the Triathlon Clothing Market?

What are the key factors hampering the growth of the Triathlon Clothing Market?

Which are the key players forming the competitive landscape?

What is the current market size?

