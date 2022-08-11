NEW GALVIN GREEN COLLECTION GEARED TOWARDS TOP PERFORMANCE
The versatile LIAM INTERFACE-1™ full-zip jacket is the latest windproof and water resistant jacket suited to all-year round golf.
Pyramid designs set the tone for top-quality range committed to sustainabilityVÄXJÖ, SWEDEN, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 Part Two Galvin Green collection launched this month by the leading golf apparel brand is inspired by serious golfers looking to reach their peak in performance no matter the weather, while a commitment to never compromise lies at the heart of a line of long-lasting garments designed to minimise impact on the environment.
The series of eye-catching pyramid designs incorporated into the collection were chosen to challenge traditional golfing conceptions. The distinctive shape signifies the ideals behind the range, crowned with a peak of devotion and excellence. The collection boasts bold garments and designs suitable for all conditions to help deliver the ultimate GameDay experience.
“The margins are incredibly fine when the pressure is on out on the course and the pinnacle of performance is achieved when mind and body work in perfect harmony,” said CEO Nicholai Stein. “With that in mind, our designers created a range of shirts that will allow every serious golfer to walk on to the course with complete trust in what they are wearing. The new range offers industry-leading performance and stylish design, with environmental concerns firmly at the forefront of our creative process,” he added.
Winner of the prestigious 2021 Sports Technology Award for Sustainability, Galvin Green has further boosted its green credentials with The Part Two Collection boasting a greater depth of sustainable garments than any other on the market, thanks to the use of innovative Bluesign® approved fabrics and materials certified by OEKO-TEX Standard 100.
Men’s Collection
Headlining the new GORE-TEX jacket range and following on from the highly successful ARMSTRONG jacket is the sporty ALBERT with small pyramid patterns across the chest. Manufactured using Bluesign®-approved fabric, the 100% waterproof and windproof jacket incorporates lightweight mesh lining, front and chest pockets, plus a repositioned side seam for ultimate comfort. Packed with unrivalled performance enhancing features, the jacket is available in three stylish colourways. Matching the new jacket is the ANDY, available in a wide range of sizes to fit every serious golfer.
The versatile LIAM INTERFACE-1™ jacket features the striking appearance of peaks on the V-shaped Thermore® padding that spans the chest for added warmth, as well as a super stylish look. It’s joined by the classic-looking LEROY gilet as well as the new windproof and water-resistant LANE INTERFACE-1™ trousers as ideal options tailored to all-year golf.
The eco-generation INSULA™ range is strengthened with the addition of the smart DASON full-zip midlayer that combines exceptional breathability with thermal regulation. It features a textured design on the body with contrasting arms, while the front pockets and soft and stretchy Bluesign® approved fabric allow for complete freedom of movement during the golf swing. Meanwhile, new for Part Two 2022, the DEXTER sweater provides incredible warmth thanks to Thermore® padding along the chest.
Among the leading VENTIL8™ PLUS shirts to incorporate the new pattern design is the stylish and highly breathable MAKAI available in three modern colourways and featuring a tailored collar and open sleeve ends for extra comfort.
The latest SKINTIGHT thermal base layer range includes the ELMO long sleeved, crew neck vest for optimum warmth in cold conditions, plus the EBBE leggings made from hi-tech fabrics.
Women’s Collection
The extensive women’s collection offers a wide variety of comfort combinations with striking patterns and bold colourways throughout the range. A new addition includes the windproof and water-repellent LENE INTERFACE-1™ gilet. The extremely breathable garment is constructed from partial stretch Bluesign® approved fabric and Thermore® padding to provide ultimate on-course comfort and warmth. Available in two colours and six sizes, the gilet features a full-length zip, front pockets and an elasticated drawstring for the perfect fit. The 100% waterproof AILA is now available in a new Navy/Green colourway, offering an ultra breathable and lightweight GORE-TEX Paclite® jacket for the most demanding conditions.
New to the Part Two collection, the LEVANA INTERFACE-1™trousers are windproof with a water repellent membrane, making them the ideal choice for golf in demanding conditions. Constructed from stretchy Bluesign® approved fabric, the trousers feature front and back pockets as well as a zipper fly opening, for complete on-course comfort.
Providing the opportunity for bold and unique outfit pairings, the new MIREYA VENTIL8™ PLUS polo made from breathable Quickdry fabric can be blended perfectly with the stylish MARIE skort and MILA in Holly Green, or PETRA shorts for the ultimate summer outfit that offers UV protection 20+.
Junior Collection
The extended junior range includes the fully wind and waterproof ROBERT, the highly breathable and lightweight Paclite® jacket features front pockets, an elastic drawstring at the hem and is available in four stand-out colourways. The soft and stretchy ROB hoodie provides unbeatable on-course comfort and paired with the striking patterned RUBEN polo shirt constructed from Quickdry fabric, junior golfers have the perfect GameDay outfit.
The full Part Two collection is completed by a selection of shorts and skorts, SKINTIGHT™ thermal garments, plus complementary accessories such as caps, belts and bandanas.
For details of the latest clothing options, visit www.galvingreen.com.
